Simply put, the Lufkin Panthers liked what they saw in their scouting report against the Tomball Cougars.
A shaky Tomball secondary mixed with a dynamic Lufkin passing attack had the makings for a long night for the Cougars.
Even Jordan Moore, Ja’Lynn Polk and the rest of the Lufkin coaching staff might not have expected exactly what was to come.
By the end of a 55-22 shellacking of Tomball, Moore and Polk stood at or near the top of the Lufkin High School record book.
Moore’s 467 yards were the most by a Lufkin quarterback in a game decided in regulation in school history.
Tyler Stubblefield has the all-time mark of 562 yards in a quadruple-overtime win against A&M Consolidated in 2012. He also threw for 457 yards in a playoff loss to Plano West later that season.
Moore wasn’t the only one climbing the Lufkin record book as Polk had a huge night of his own.
Polk set the Lufkin school record for receiving yards in a game decided in regulation with 244 yards. JaBryce Taylor had the previous record of 229 yards in that same playoff loss to Plano West in 2012. Taylor still holds the Lufkin record for receiving yards of 259, which he accomplished in that four-overtime win over A&M Consolidated in 2012.
While those records are nice footnotes from Friday night, the Panthers also accomplished their main objective, which was to stay perfect on the road this year.
Lufkin dominated in a all phases of a game that wasn’t as close as the final score indicated.
The Panthers led 55-7 late in the game before Tomball drove for a pair of touchdowns against Lufkin’s backup defense.
The win was Lufkin’s sixth straight, including three victories in a vital four-game stretch. The Panthers opened that stretch with a close win over Magnolia and a strong finish in a victory over College Station.
The final game of that stretch against Magnolia West at home on Friday night may be the most important regular season game of the year.
Magnolia West is currently in a first-place tie with Lufkin, although it finishes with games against the Panthers, College Station and Magnolia.
With Lufkin facing Caney Creek and Waller in the final two weeks, a win over Magnolia West would virtually guarantee the district title.
The Panthers were in a familiar position last season when they traveled to Magnolia West and came away with a 31-7 blowout win. They officially clinched the district title a week later.
Here is a look back at Friday’s win.
Offense: In addition to their accomplishments on Friday night, Moore and Polk are each closing in on a pair of benchmarks.
Moore should creep over the 2,000-yard mark on Friday night. He has thrown for 1,927 yards and 14 touchdowns with only one interception on 126-of-183 passing.
Polk could pass the 1,000 yard mark as well as he has 949 yards and five touchdowns on 48 receptions.
On Friday night, a Tomball team that had respectable defensive numbers coming into the game had no answer in its secondary. The Panthers touchdown passes went for 93, 73, 61 and 28 yards.
The Panthers also got a ground game going with Caleb Berry running for 71 yards and three touchdowns on just nine carries.
The combination of that lethal attack with a revived ground game could be tough to stop down the stretch.
Defense: Friday night’s win was an indication of the numbers not matching up with the play on the field as Tomball finished the night with 432 yards and 22 points.
QB Hunter Dunn threw for 201 yards and Jermaine Mayes ran for 100 yards.
However, much of that success came after the game had been decided. When Lufkin went up 55-7 with 10 minutes left, Lufkin’s goal in the fourth quarter was to start working on their defensive depth.
Tomball’s starters responded with touchdown drives of 75 and 91 yards, to go along with a two-point conversion, that made the score look closer than it really was.
Lufkin has yet to allow more than 24 points in any game this season.
Special teams: It was a quiet night for Lufkin’s special teams, although it limited Tomball in the return game while connecting on 7-of-8 extra points.
Ja’Lynn Polk set his own personal record with a 64-yard punt and downed two attempts inside the 20-yard line.
