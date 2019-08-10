Even though season openers are still three weeks away, the work is already underway for area teams in preparation for the upcoming year.
This coming week, several of those teams will see their first action against an opponent in scrimmage action. Among local scrimmages, Huntington will host Corrigan-Camden while Diboll travels to Splendora.
Each of those teams advanced to the playoffs last season, meaning they should get a chance to see some quality competition.
Huntington is looking to do some fine tuning under first-year head coach Josh Colvert, who is no new face to the Red Devils after serving as the associate head coach and offensive coordinator the past two seasons.
“We’ve got a new defensive coordinator so we want to see how the players mesh with a new defensive philosophy,” Colvert said. “We’ve put in a few new wrinkles on offense. You’re obviously not going to show all you’ve got in a scrimmage, but we’re looking to get all of our personnel in the right spot.”
Huntington made the playoffs for the first time last season, while Corrigan-Camden was a 10-game winner that advanced to the third round of the postseason.
Meanwhile, Diboll will test itself in a scrimmage against Splendora. Both teams finished last season with 10-2 records while advancing to the second round of the postseason. Even with those teams on display, Diboll head coach Blake Morrison points out the final score is one of the last things the team will be looking at on Friday night.
“Because of some of the seasons we’ve had in the past, we’ve had to have success early on just for our confidence,” Morrison said. “This year, we’re coming off a pretty good season, so the kids know they can be good if they work hard.
“In a perfect world, we’d like to find all the answers in the first scrimmage and fine tune it in the second scrimmage. Because of where we are with some players coming back from injuries, I don’t think we’re going to be full force until the third or fourth week of the season. Our main focus is staying healthy and trying to find the right spot for everyone.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.