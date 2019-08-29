Since John Outlaw and his coaching staff arrived in Lufkin in 1995, the four-year letterman has been virtually unheard of on the Panthers’ roster. Up until this season, there had been only one player in that time span who had accomplished that feat.
The name is one even the most casual of Panthers’ fans would know.
Reggie McNeal.
On Friday night, Lufkin’s Jerrin “Bugg” Thompson will add his name to that brief and illustrious list as he begins his fourth and final season for the Panthers.
“Reggie wasn’t so bad either,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “Bugg is a special player, but he’s just as special of a person. We don’t bring freshmen up if they can’t contribute. That just shows what we thought of him.”
It doesn’t take long to see exactly what Thompson brings to any team.
As one of the best safeties in the nation, he is the rare breed of defensive player who can change the games in multiple ways.
He can get the crowd on its feet with a bone-crushing hit on one play before covering an elite receiver on the next one.
“I want to be aggressive and make the big hit,” Thompson said. “but getting an interception or breaking up a pass is big too. I have to have my mind mentally prepared for whatever I see. I study a lot of film, which helps me play as smoothly as possible.”
That type of mindset is what made him a star under the Friday night lights as well as a four-star recruit who was sought after by top programs across the country.
In the end, Thompson chose Texas over schools such as Arkansas, TCU, LSU, Notre Dame and Oklahoma.
“I’m glad it’s over,” Thompson said in referring to the recruiting process. “It was a really big decision for me, and after I made it, it was just relaxing. I was glad to make that decision before our season started.”
Thompson is set to graduate from Lufkin High School in December, which will allow him to join the Longhorns during the spring. He plans on studying finance while at Texas.
Even before he gets to Texas, he’ll get to see a Division I talent on Friday night when he goes up against Haynes King and the Longview Lobos.
King is considered one of the top quarterbacks in the nation, and he recently committed to Texas A&M. Not one to shy away from a challenge, Thompson and the rest of the Lufkin secondary are embracing the early-season test.
“I love these types of games,” Thompson said. “He’s one of the best quarterbacks in the nation. Going against him is something that can define you not only as a player, but as a team.”
Thompson also admits he doesn’t want to leave Lufkin without a win over King and the Lobos. Thompson joined the varsity shortly after the Panthers’ 2016 win over the Lobos.
Since then, he has been a part of three straight losses against the Lobos, including the last two in which Lufkin held late leads before coming up short. Two of those games were in Longview and a playoff contest at SFA.
“They beat us the last two years, but we’ve got them here at our place this year,” Thompson said. “We’re coming for them again.”
Thompson hopes a win could springboard him into territory seen by the only other player to suit up for the Panthers’ varsity in all seasons.
McNeal walked off the field in his senior season after leading Lufkin High School to its only state title.
Thompson wouldn’t mind joining McNeal in that rare territory.
“It’s going to take the entire team to make that happen,” Thompson said. “Lufkin is a great place to play, and it would be that much more special if we could win a title before we leave.”
