When it comes to glamorous positions on the football field, the deep snapper may be at the bottom of the list.
While quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers get the attention when they make big plays, the only time a deep snapper will get any attention is when his job goes seriously wrong.
Such is the job of Lufkin’s Austin McCarroll, who is quietly enjoying a solid senior season. And quiet is exactly the way he wants to keep it.
“Nobody’s going to notice me unless I mess up,” McCarroll said, “so I’m probably one of the only guys on the team that really doesn’t want for people to see me during the game. I’m good as long as I’m doing my part to help us win.”
Even though it may be an overlooked position, Lufkin is a city that can appreciate a good deep snapper. Former Panther Don Muhlbach has made quite a career for himself as a deep snapper for the Detroit Lions.
He is a player McCarroll can appreciate more than most.
“It’s pretty cool just because he’s from here and he’s made millions by being one of the best guys out there,” McCarroll said.
While the position may go unnoticed throughout the crowd, it’s one coaches don’t take for granted.
A game-winning field goal can be the difference on any given Friday night. With that in mind, the Panthers want to make sure everything goes smoothly.
“I can tell you it’s a high profile position when it doesn’t go right,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “It’s no different than starting an offensive snap. If you don’t get the snap there, then nothing else is going to go right.”
McCarroll spends his time in practice working with the Lufkin punters and kickers. While the team goes through its workouts, the kickers, punters and deep snappers get to perfect their craft.
“We just try to make sure we’ve got the routine down and I know exactly where to put it for them,” McCarroll said. “It’s all about a rhythm, and I don’t want to throw them off. “
McCarroll started his time at the high school as a center but has since made the transition to special teams.
He moved into a starting position in the middle of last season and has become the full-time starter this year.
McCarroll said the goal is to keep things simple whenever the big moments come around.
“I’m aiming for a small spot, so if I miss, then hopefully it will be a small one,” McCarroll said. “There’s definitely a correct form to go with, and as long as you stick with that, then things usually go well.”
Lufkin’s kickers and punters have been able to show how important McCarroll’s job is. In his first season as a starting punter, Ja’Lynn Polk spent much of the year hovering around a 40-yard average.
Caleb Encarnacion has been equally good both on extra points and field goals where he has shown improvement since the opener.
“Those guys are together for two hours every day in practice,” Quick said.
“To play a position like that, you’ve got to be very disciplined and very self motivated. That’s the type of person and player he is.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.