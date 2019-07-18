After leading the Lady Hornets to the 20-4A MVP title, Hudson senior Odette Lopez was credited for her work by being named the district MVP.
Lopez, a Galveston signee, was the team’s leading pitcher along with one of the top hitters on a team that advanced to the third round of the postseason.
Hudson’s Wes Capps earned Coach of the Year honors.
In addition to those honors, Hudson was honored with a trio of first-team performers with seniors Hannah Blackwell and Campbell Selman making the top squad along with junior Tashia Pierce.
Huntington, the third-place team in the district, showed its future will be bright as freshman Emma Tatum was named Newcomer of the Year.
Another freshman, Kaylee Rivenbark, led three Huntington players on the first-team squad. Other Devilettes earning first-team honors were senior Jenna Flournoy and junior Lainey Gates.
Jasper’s Lanni Segrest earned Offensive Player of the Year and Carthage’s Addison Blissett was the Defensive Player of the Year.
Other first-team selections were Carthage’s Taylor Wills and Roo Harrison and Center’s Makaiya Hubbard.
Hudson also led second-team selections as senior Natalie Clifton and sophomores Amzee Gerard and Makayla Foote were honored.
Huntington sophomores Kaitlin Jinkins and Casey Whitley also were selected to the second team.
Other second-team honorees were Jasper’s Megan Neff, Carthage’s Ashton Jones and Center’s Katelyn Bolton.
Honoroable-mention selections were Huntington’s Sydney Lewing, Carthage’s Kalli Cuff, Karsyn Isbelle, Kayman Courtney, Madison Reynolds and Natalee Dinnerville, Center’s Olivia Johnson and Jasper’s Victoria Lemoine and Jasper’s Heaven Scott.
Academic all-district selections were Huntington’s Lindsay Murphy, Abby Kirkland, Kaitlin Jinkins, Casey Whitley, Emma Tatum, Kaylee Rivenbark and Lainey Gates, Hudson’s Hannah Allen, Hannah Blackwell, Makayla Burton, Kaylee Castillo, Natalie Clifton, Makayla Foote, Amzee Gerard, Hannah Latham, Odette Lopez, Makiley Rhodes and Campbell Selman, Jasper’s Starla Wade, Haley Shultz, ShaCora Reed and JaKayla Shankle and Carthage’s Jaycee Page, Caroline Baldree, Natalee Dinnerville, Addison Blissett and Kalli Cuff.
Hudson won the district, followed by Carthage, Huntington and Jasper.
