The Central Bulldogs’ best season in recent memory landed them in the regional quarterfinals, a single round away from the state tournament.
Four of those players received a little extra attention this week as they were named to the Texas Sports Writers Association Class 3A All-State Baseball Team, which was released on Wednesday.
Dylan Cloonan and Cade Graves earned third-team honors, while Jacob Davis and Logun Hobbs were honorable-mention picks.
Cloonan earned his honor after a stellar junior season on the mound. He was 10-3 for the season, including a 6-1 mark in the playoffs. In addition, he had a 1.81 ERA with 59 strikeouts in 731/3 innings.
Graves earned his honor after shining as a second baseman for the Bulldogs in his senior year. He had a .453 average with two homers, 42 RBIS and 14 stolen bases. He was the 22-3A Offensive Player of the Year as well as a THSBCA All-Star.
Davis, a senior, earned his honorable mention spot at first base. He finished the season with a .339 batting average with 11 doubles, four triples and 28 RBI.
Both Graves and Davis have signed to play for Alvin starting next season.
Hobbs rounded out Central’s selections as he earned a spot at shortstop following a stellar senior season. He had a .405 batting average with 17 doubles, five triples, two homers and 27 RBIs to go along with 25 steals.
Hobbs has signed to play baseball for Coastal Bend starting next season.
Central finished the season with a 23-16 record that included a run to the fifth round of the playoffs after finishing in second place in district.
Pitcher/shortstop Caleb Heuertz, who led Wall to a state championship, was named the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A baseball player of the year.
Heuertz was 13-0 with a 1.26 ERA for the 39-1 Hawks. Heuertz also batted .462 with nine home runs and 68 runs batted in.
