It’s that time of year when everything seems to be going nonstop.
In the Havard house, we just wrapped up the first middle school basketball season only to find out the venture into track and field starts next week. In the midst of that, spring soccer season and baseball are right here on us.
After another long recent night bouncing between after-school activities to games then on to the latest homework, I leaned back and took a deep breath.
That’s about the time Sierra walked out of her room talking about how “terrible” she was in their last game of the season. In her first year of full basketball, she actually caught on quicker than I would have expected.
That combined with her scrappy play and overall fearlessness seemed like a good combination for someone starting the game relatively late.
As is often the case, that’s easier for me to think in my mind rather than explain it to her.
Her idea of “terrible” is slightly different than mine, but it also meant I was set for a lengthy daddy/daughter “sports therapy” session.
By the end of it, I’m not certain what we fully accomplished other than the fact she was ready for the next season, which was at least a mini-win in my book.
Before going off to bed, she asked how mad I would be if she got a technical foul in a game.
Apparently she was asking for my thoughts before she actually decided to cross the proverbial line.
After telling her she should probably try to avoid that situation altogether, she asked what her mom would have said if she got one.
I thought for a second about the last time Sierra worked her way into some trouble on the field. It came as a five-year-old soccer player who had to get taken off the field for trash talking a little boy on the other team.
Her mom’s initial reaction was to laugh.
Her second reaction was to get onto Sierra while trying to keep her from seeing her laugh.
I told her she’d probably do the same thing whether she was 5 or 13.
Sierra gave that knowing smile that told me she knew I was right.
It’s certainly not the first time Sierra or Spring have asked me about how their mom would have reacted, and it won’t be the last.
Their mom, Cher-ron, would have celebrated her 40th birthday today. Four and a half years ago, she lost her battle with cancer.
Sometimes that seems like yesterday. Other times it feels like an entire lifetime ago.
As her 40th birthday drew near, a few events stood out the most for her daughters.
Sierra wished her mom was in the stands at her basketball games.
Spring wished her mom saw her soccer team win the league championship.
Sierra wished her mom was there to see her get her gold and silver UIL medals.
Spring wished her mom was there to celebrate the Astros’ World Series.
Sierra wished her mom was there to see her playing a munchkin in “The Wizard of Oz.”
Spring wished her mom was there to see her get baptized.
Most of all, they just missed their mom being there to watch them grow up.
The list goes on and on, and as the years move on, it will continue to grow.
There will be plenty of times where the list of sports, after-school activities and everyday events seems like it will never end.
My wife and I know the feeling of attempting to be in two or three places at once.
So sometimes instead of taking that deep breath to keep you from losing our mind, we should take that deep breath and soak it all in.
The hectic schedule will eventually pass, but those memories never will.
