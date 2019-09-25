Sports editor Josh Havard held a question-and-answer session with Lufkin head coach Todd Quick on Tuesday afternoon. The Panthers are 2-1 on the season and coming off a bye following a 61-7 win over Redskins del Estado de Mexico. Lufkin will open district action at 7:30 p.m. Friday night when it hosts the Willis Wildkats.
Q What was the team’s approach during last week’s bye headed into district play?
A I was very pleased with the way the guys worked. They came out and got after it. With the rain, we were inside a few times and it was hot as fire in there, but there was still good energy there. I feel like we got better as a team, which is something good teams have to do.
Q Is there any benefit in a bye helping the team get refocused, even after wins the last few weeks?
A I think the kids are where they need to be there. The biggest thing we came out with is after three weeks, you’re going to have the typical aches and pains. That gives you a little bit of a chance to heal those a little, although they were still out here working. There’s still going to be some contact, but this lets them get some more energy and get their legs back. This week, we’ll go much more into gameplanning than anything we did last week. What I told them is that our next break comes at Christmas. There aren’t any breaks until then, so we have to be ready to go.
Q What is the benefit of having the bye right before the start of district play?
A I think it’s a good spot for it, and everybody in our district was off except for College Station. They had theirs the week before. Really if you look all across 5A, you see a bunch of teams that didn’t play last week, so it’s really not any kind of advantage over anyone else. But it is a good time to catch your breath and get going for district.
Q Are there any worries of getting started again after the only bye of the season?
A Not really. It’s not hard for high school kids to get going for a game again. We went through our regular Monday stuff and we’re getting back into the full routine. Now it’s time to get ready for the grind of the rest of the season.
