Are playoff runs supposed to be this stressful?
That question ran across my mind over the past few weeks while watching the Astros go after a second title in the last three seasons.
It probably became a little more clear to me when my wife turned to me in the midst of a seventh inning breakdown in Game 2 of the World Series and asked if I was still breathing.
I calmly told her that at least for the night, the Astros were already dead so it really didn’t matter.
That just happened to be in the midst of a 12-3 drubbing the Nationals were handing the Astros while also performing some sort of elaborate train celebration.
I wasn’t quite as amused as the “Baby Sharks” were at the time.
In the midst of the playoffs, almost any win feels like it’s another step to a title. Any loss makes it seem like the sky is falling.
In reality, it’s usually somewhere in between.
Of course, that’s a little hard to accept in the middle of the action.
When the World Series had a break in the action this past Monday, it was time to do a little stress-free sports watching.
With that in mind, I turned on the Rockets’ game to watch Russell Westbrook go up against his former teammates.
It was a frustrating first half with the Rockets missing almost every 3-pointer they heaved toward the rim. It was followed by a dominating third quarter and the Rockets doing just enough down the stretch to preserve a close win.
The main difference this time was there was no heart monitor necessary for me or 95% of NBA fans watching the game.
In the grand scheme of things, Game 3 of the season isn’t quite as stressful as Game 3 of the World Series.
Maybe a little stress-free watching wasn’t so bad after all.
Now that the World Series is in the books, there will be at least several months of somewhat stress-free sports viewing.
With the Cowboys’ tendency to lose in the most laughable ways possible, those breakdowns are more of a comedy act than a full-fledged breakdown.
The Rockets’ success, or lack thereof, will determine my playoff viewing habits for James Harden, Westbrook and the rest of the team.
Then at this time next year, hopefully I’ll be back on the edge of my seat hoping the Astros can bring home another title.
As for now, I’ll sit back and wait for the latest sports fiasco that doesn’t necessarily have me needing any breathing treatments.
Here is a look at the sports on TV following the Fall Classic.
■ Pro football: Houston at Jacksonville, 8:30 a.m. today, NFL Network: Texans’ fans get an early start on their NFL Sunday as they take on the Jaguars in London. Houston is hopeful a season-ending injury to J.J. Watt doesn’t derail any midseason momentum.
■ Pro football: Minnesota at Kansas City, noon today, FOX: The Chiefs are trying to weather the storm of the recent Patrick Mahomes injury. They’ll get another test when the Vikings come to town.
■ Auto racing: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series AAA Texas 500, 2 p.m. today, NBC Sports: It’s the last month of the NASCAR season, and the field is thinning in the search for the title. The circuit heads to Texas with the chase becoming clearer.
■ Pro football: New England at Baltimore, 7:20 p.m. tonight, NBC: The Patriots’ 8-0 start is a combination of being really good along with playing a remarkably weak schedule. That schedule gets tougher in tonight’s matchup in Baltimore.
■ Pro football: Dallas at N.Y. Giants 7:15 p.m., Monday, ESPN: The Cowboys have been all over the map this season with a three-game losing streak followed by a dominant win over Philadelphia. They’ll look for back-to-back wins following a bye week.
■ Pro basketball: Portland at L.A. Clippers, 9:30 p.m. Thursday, TNT: The Clippers have looked every bit as good as expected in the early season. This should be a fun matchup against a Portland team sure to be in the playoff picture once again.
■ College football: LSU at Alabama, 2:30 p.m. Saturday, CBS: It’s possibly the game of the year in college football as LSU takes aim at an Alabama team that usually dominates the SEC.
