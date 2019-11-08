The Lufkin Panthers have spent the last six weeks making sure tonight’s game was irrelevant when it came to the playoff picture.
Six straight wins have already secured a district title for the Panthers as well as a home playoff game when the postseason opens next week.
Even a shocking loss to Waller in the regular-season finale wouldn’t change any of those facts. Just don’t expect the Panthers to approach tonight’s game like it has no meaning.
“7-0 is the goal this week,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “You’ve got to finish it off, and that’s the plan. It’s very urgent to play with the same speed and urgency we’ve been playing with. You don’t want to have a dud going into the playoffs.”
The fifth-ranked Panthers have legitimate hopes of another extended playoff run. With that in mind, Quick said the team is treating tonight’s game more like a playoff game than a meaningless regular-season contest.
“This is a continuation of the playoffs,” Quick said. “People are getting better every week, so we have to treat this like a playoff game. If the team we play next week doesn’t have the same approach, then we’ll be a week ahead of them.”
Tonight’s opponent would appear to offer little in the way of any real resistance. Waller is closing out a season in which it has yet to find the win column.
Its best chances came in the last two weeks when the Bulldogs dropped a 41-40 overtime decision to Caney Creek before falling to Willis 36-30 last Friday.
Waller has scored the fewest points of any district team while ranking seventh in overall offense and eighth in overall defense.
The team is wrapping up its first year under head coach Gene Johnson.
“He’s playing a lot of sophomores and juniors,” Quick said. “I think they’re only starting one senior on the entire offense. They’ve gotten a little better each week. They probably think they let one slip away against Caney Creek, so they’re going to be ready.”
On offense, Waller has a different look than the power running team from a season ago. Quick said depending on the night, the Bulldogs will show a variety of looks at an opponent.
“They’ll throw it at you 70 times or they’ll run it at you 70 times,” Quick said. “You’ve got to be ready to play a competitive game.
Waller is led by sophomore QB Caleb Godfrey, who has thrown for 1,079 yards with eight touchdowns and six interceptions on 70-of-166 passing.
Jared Hicks is the team’s leading rusher with 549 yards and six touchdowns on 103 carries. Mason Stewart, Aaron Ramos and Deyvian Crawford are the team’s leading receivers.
“They’ve got a big sophomore who throws the ball well,” Quick said. “He’s going to try to get the ball to his playmakers and let them go.”
The Waller defense has been up and down on its way to allowing 31 points per game.
Quick said the key for Lufkin’s offense would be in keeping its consistent approach.
“They’re going to run a four-man front and mix up their coverage,” Quick said. “With the playoffs starting next week, we need to keep getting better.”
Lufkin’s senior class will also be recognized prior to the game. Quick said it will be a special night for the seniors, even though it is guaranteed to not be their last home game.
“This is a great group of unselfish players,” Quick said. “They understand that it’s more important to play for the guy standing beside you rather than the one looking at you in the mirror. From the scout team to everyone else, they’re playing for each other.”
The Panthers should learn their playoff opponent tonight. Quick said it could be John Tyler, Texas High, Sherman or West Mesquite.
Kickoff for tonight’s game on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium is set for 7:30.
