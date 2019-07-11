COLLEGE STATION — A night after using a power surge at the plate to force a winner-take-all-game, the Lufkin Majors team on Thursday found itself on the opposite end of the experience.
Western Hills hitters rocked three homers to Lufkin’s two to take an 11-9 win Thursday night in College Station, ending the Lufkin team’s summer and sending the Western Hills squad onto the next round.
Western Hills slugger Evan Lung drove in five of his team’s runs with a two-run double and a three-run homer. Teammate Brody Wilhelm also hit a two-run shot as part of a four-run third inning.
Lufkin’s Francisco Serrano and Sean Morado homered, with Serrano’s three-run blast — along with a Jack Bowers RBI double — in the first inning staking Lufkin to a 4-0 lead.
Western Hills tied the game in the third, but Morado put Lufkin back on top with his three-run homer in the bottom of the inning. Western Hills then posted a seven-run fourth to lead 11-7.
Lufkin rallied in its final at-bat, with Nick Hodges and Serrano each driving in a run. Lufkin loaded the bases and threatened to win in walk-off style, but Western Hills pitcher Lung worked his way out of it, getting the final out on a stellar defensive play.
Western Hills advances to the state championship tournament in Tyler starting later this month.
