Nine months later, it’s almost showtime for the Lufkin Panthers.
Lufkin got its first taste of action on Friday night when it scrimmaged a Huntsville team expected to be one of the contenders for the Class 5A Division II state title.
However, even that level of competition simply served as a teaser for what lies ahead for the Panthers as the Longview Lobos head to John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium this week.
In a normal year, the intensity is sky high when the East Texas rivals clash. Add in the fact that the Lobos won a state title the last time they were on the field and the season opener promises to be a classic.
“It’s Longview,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “It doesn’t matter if they’re coming off a state title or any other kind of season. This is one the kids are going to look forward to.”
Before getting to that game, the Panthers had one final tune-up on Friday night when they scrimmaged Huntsville on Friday night. The scrimmage was played at the high school field where fans crowded into a limited amount of seating in the bleachers while others brought out their lawn chairs.
Huntsville practices at its high school field but plays its home games at Sam Houston State University.
With both teams having their minds set on extended playoff runs, it was easy to see why the fans were reserved throughout the scrimmage between two teams ranked among the Top 10 in their respective classes.
Despite that, Lufkin was able to get in some much needed work in preparation for the season opener.
“We got a lot of good work in tonight,” Quick said following the scrimmage. “We already know there’s plenty we’ll see that needs to be fixed. That’s what a scrimmage is all about.”
Here is a look back at Friday’s scrimmage.
Offense — The Panthers knew they would get a good read of where they stood while going against a defense that allowed just 13 points per game last season.
With that in mind, Lufkin showed this year’s group has potential.
The biggest positives came in the passing game, where QB Jordan Moore and a talented group of receivers showed they could cause headaches for opposing secondaries.
Quick raved about Ja’Lynn Polk’s work in the offseason, and that was on display on Friday where the Texas Tech commit looked like the type of playmaker that can open up an offense.
He got behind the defense and made a nice 37-yard catch on an underthrown pass then later showed off his speed on a 75-yard touchdown.
Kelton Wright, another player expected to play a key role, caught a 59-yard touchdown pass while surpassing the 100-yard mark.
Tre Odom also showed he can be a legitimate threat as a backup quarterback by throwing for 172 yards and a touchdown.
Lufkin used a trio of running backs with varying success as KeShawn Clark, Terrance Fields and Caleb Berry shared carries.
Berry had the bulk of the success as he gained at least five yards on seven of his eight carries.
The Panthers’ offensive line may have been the biggest question mark as Huntsville was able to limit running room for the Lufkin backs while also putting pressure on Moore.
Defense — The strength of the Panthers should be in the secondary, where Texas commit Jerrin Thompson is a true game changer.
However, the talent runs even deeper as Odom, another safety, recently picked up an offer from Colorado State.
With those two roaming the secondary, Lufkin should be a tough team to pass on. They’ll certainly get a true test in the opener against Texas A&M commit Haynes King.
They looked to be ready for the challenge against a Huntsville team that averaged 41 points per game last season.
Outside of a long touchdown pass, Lufkin was relatively untested in the secondary, where only three of 38 pass attempts went for 10 yards or more.
Possibly the biggest positive for Lufkin’s defense came on the line, where it is replacing each of its three starters. That first-team unit was up for the challenge throughout the scrimmage with only seven of 35 runs going for more than four yards.
The Panthers know the true test awaits against Longview, but they had to like most of what they saw in the scrimmage.
Special teams — With most of the special teams play being somewhat controlled, it was hard to get a good gauge on what the Panthers showed on Friday night.
Caleb Encarnacion was solid in each area of the special teams game, although a few problems on deep snaps will need to be avoided in bigger games.
