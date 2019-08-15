The Huntington Devilettes dropped a 19-25, 11-25, 25-21, 25-21, 16-14 decision to the Nacogdoches Lady Dragons in non-district action in Huntington Tuesday night.
Huntington contributors were Abby Kirkland (8 digs), Courtney Smith (10 digs), Kara Teer (12 digs, 2 blocks, 6 kills), Emma Tatum (2 aces) Kaylee Rivenbark (2 aces, 7 digs), Halle Flynt (18 assists, 2 blocks), Faith Ellis (2 blocks, 8 kills) and Jessie Ellis (8 kills).
In the Woodville tournament Friday, Huntington took a 25-17, 25-20 win over Anahuac. The Devilettes followed that with a 21-25, 25-17, 15-6 win over Beaumont West Brook. Huntington leaders were Kirkland (20 digs, 4 aces), Flynt (30 assists, 14 digs, 5 blocks), Rivenbark (16 digs), Faith Ellis (10 kills) and Courtney Smith (12 digs).
Huntington competed in the Silver Bracket on Saturday, falling to Beaumont Kelly 25-15, 25-8 and Corrigan-Camden 26-24, 27-29, 25-20.
Leaders for the day were Flynt (28 assists, 3 blocks, 16 digs), Kirkland (21 digs), Teer (8 kills), Faith Ellis (2 aces, 10 kills), Anna Claire Johnson (5 kills, 2 aces), Rivenbark (15 digs), Jessie Ellis (10 kills) and Emma McGuire (12 digs, 2 aces).
Huntington (3-7) will play in the Timpson tournament starting today.
Also on Tuesday night, Huntington’s JV took a 25-14, 25-23 win over Nacogdoches. Layla Hlvaty and Jenna Jones were standouts to help Huntington move to 2-0.
