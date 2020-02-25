TYLER — Sadaidriene “Day Day” Hall had 34 points, 18 rebounds, five assists and four steals as the No. 10-ranked Sulphur Springs Wildcats took a 78-55 victory over Lufkin Monday night at Tyler Junior College’s Wagstaff Gymnasium.

Hall — an IUPUI signee — is one of three rotation Wildcats who stands at 6-6 or taller, while Lufkin’s tallest starter is 6-3, and the tallest player on the roster for the Panthers is TK Scott at 6-5.

Sulphur Springs used its size to outrebound Lufkin 49-34.

The score was tied at 5-5 early following a triple by Jackson Parks.

After Hall hit his second three of the contest and La’modrick Johnson connected on a floater, Zay Shankle knocked down a shot from deep to make the score 10-8. The Wildcats then went on a 7-2 spurt and led 17-12 after the first quarter.

Parks opened the second quarter with a 3-pointer to cut the score to 17-15, but Hall responded with consecutive buckets.

Sulphur Springs ended the half on a 12-3 run to lead 33-21 at the break.

The Wildcats poured in 26 points in the third quarter to extend their lead to 59-35.

Parks led Lufkin with 17 points. It was the final game for five Lufkin seniors — Parks, Shankle, KaVorick Williams, Natron Wortham and Darquise Gardner.

Grayson McClure scored 12 points for the Wildcats with four third-quarter 3-pointers, and Cameron Kahn added 11 points and 10 rebounds.

Sulphur Springs (27-8), which advanced to the state tournament last season, will face either Red Oak or West Mesquite in the area round.

Brandon Ogden’s email address is bogden@tylerpaper.com.