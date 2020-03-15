Today is the day experts combine with those who haven’t watched a minute of the NCAA to join forces in breaking down the 68-team college basketball field.
Who is going to win it all?
Will it be a blue blood like Duke, Kansas, Kentucky or Michigan State?
Maybe this is finally Gonzaga’s year?
Or could it be the year a team like Dayton, Baylor or San Diego State wins it all?
Even more than at any time in college basketball history, the true favorite is anybody’s guess, and picking the correct winner will go a long way in deciding if you need to wad up your bracket after opening day or sit on the edge of your seat on championship night.
After, or maybe even before, the experts start breaking that down, they’re going to get into what seems like a bigger discussion.
Who got snubbed?
Did the ninth-place team from a power conference need one more shot?
Did the regular season champion from a mid-major get locked out of the process?
Or maybe a team hovering around the .500 mark has enough “good losses” to justify an at-large berth?
For any of these whiners, I would simply give the advice to save your breath.
Just a few years ago, the NCAA expanded the field to 68 teams.
That means all the griping is now about the 69th most-deserving team as opposed to the 65th.
Simply put, if your school wasn’t good enough to be a sure-fire decision for one of those spots, then how much is there to really gripe about?
Maybe a sixth-place finish in your conference would have been enough. Possibly a 20-win season isn’t too much to ask for. And if you’re in a mid-major conference, you have to admit you’re at least somewhat at the mercy of the committee.
For the most part, the committee isn’t out to stick it to any one certain program.
If you weren’t good enough to escape the bubble, then simply be better. Ninety-five percent of bubble teams will never even sniff a Final Four, not to mention a national title.
When the games tip off on Thursday, I’ll be watching as much as I can for the next three weeks without giving much of a thought of the teams that were “left in the cold.”
If you’re still worried about your school not making “The Big Dance” by then, maybe it’s time to get over it.
The official NCAA selection show can be seen at 5 p.m. today on CBS. Fans can also check out the brackets with even more extensive analysis starting on ESPN at the same time.
The NCAA play-in games will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday with what most consider the real tournament starting at 11 a.m. Thursday. Games can be seen on TBS, CBS, TNT and truTV.
Here is a look at what the rest of the sports world is offering this week.
■ College basketball: Big Ten Tournament Championship, 2:30 p.m. today, CBS: One of the most competitive conferences in the country features a championship that ends just minutes before the NCAA tournament is unveiled, something that makes it almost impossible for those teams to improve their seedings.
■ Auto racing: Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500, 1 p.m. today, FOX: Last week, Joey Logano raced to a win at Phoenix as he was followed by Kevin Harvick and Kyle Busch. The circuit heads to Atlanta for today’s race.
■ Pro golf: The PLAYERS Championship, 11 a.m. today, NBC: Tiger Woods may still be out of commission, but this week’s tournament features a strong field. Justin Thomas, Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm are among the leaders of the field.
■ XFL football: Dallas at D.C., 3 p.m. today, FS1: Landry Jones’ injury-plagued season has been an indicator of Dallas’ struggles. They’ll try to get on track against D.C.
