It wasn’t long ago Jacolten Jones was chasing down quarterbacks. As a defensive end, his job was to make life miserable for the main playmaker across the line.
A few years can make quite a difference.
Now he is the one keeping his own quarterback on his feet, a move that has paid off both for Jones and the Lufkin Panthers.
“Honestly, when I first moved to the offensive line, I hated it,” Jones said. “Then I just kind of thought this is what it is, so I might as well make the most of it.”
Now it is opposing defensive lineman who are hating Jones move to the other side of the ball. In his first full season as a starter, he was a first-team all-district offensive lineman on a team that spent the entire season at or near the top of the state rankings.
Now as the fifth-ranked Panthers start the playoffs on Friday night, he is ready to leave the program in style.
“I was used to trying to get the quarterback for so long,” Jones said. “Now I’m the one trying to protect him and do the opposite. It took awhile to get used to, but I think it actually helped me out in knowing what I was going up against.”
Jones still brings an aggressive mentality to the game while providing experience on a unit that was sorely lacking it before the season.
That has helped the Panthers’ offensive line to overcome some of its struggles earlier in the season.
“You have to have a dog mindset when you get out there,” Jones said. “You’ve got to be ready every week, every game, every snap.”
That is the type of mindset that has worked for Jones over the past two years, and it isn’t changing anytime soon.
Behind Lufkin’s offensive line, the Panthers have averaged 43 points per season.
Jordan Moore has thrown for 2,552 yards and 22 touchdowns with only one interception. That is already the sixth-highest passing total in school history. The school record could be in reach if the Panthers make an extended playoff run.
While Moore and others may get the spotlight, Jones doesn’t mind having a front row view while providing the key blocking.
“Most people don’t think right away about the offensive line when there’s a big play,” Jones said. “But when Jordan’s making a big throw or Caleb (Berry) is out there with a big run, we usually did our job. We can take pride in that.”
Now the Panthers are back in the playoffs where Jones looks to play an even more pivotal role.
Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said experience can play a major factor in the postseason.
“He’s been in the middle of some big-time playoff games, and other guys can pull from that,” Quick said. “He understands what the difference is from a regular game to a playoff game. He knows the thinking part of it. There really isn’t any substitute for experience.”
While his work will be on display on Friday night, Quick said the real key is the way he worked in the offseason.
“He made a huge improvement in the weight room in the spring and the summer,” Quick said. “He’s worked as hard as he’s ever worked and that’s where the improvement comes from.”
Jones and the Panthers will open the playoffs at home for the third straight year when Texas High visits on Friday night.
The senior offensive lineman knows it will be his last shot at making a final impact with the Panthers.
“Last year we thought we had a great chance to go to state,” Jones said. “It didn’t happen, but we’ve got that same chance again. You’ve got to go hard in practice every day. If you take care of that, then you give yourself a shot to beat anybody.”
