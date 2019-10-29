With the playoffs quickly approaching, the Lufkin Panthers and Diboll Lumberjacks maintained their spots at No. 5 in their respective classes in the latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football poll, which was released on Monday afternoon.
Lufkin moved to the verge of back-to-back district titles by manhandling Magnolia West 52-7 in a matchup of teams that entered the night with unbeaten district marks. The Panthers can clinch the district title with a win at Caney Creek on Friday night.
Last week’s victory left the Panthers at their familiar No. 5 spot in a Top 10 that was unchanged from a week earlier.
Frisco Lone Star led the way at No. 1, followed by Shadow Creek, Denton Ryan, Highland Park, Lufkin, Cedar Park, Lancaster, San Antonio Wagner, Abilene Cooper and Hutto.
Each team in the poll won last week’s game with the exception of Cedar Park, which was idle.
In Class 3A DI, the Lumberjacks maintained their spot at No. 5 by pasting the Elkhart Elks 55-0.
That win set up a showdown for the district title in Franklin this week. Both teams enter with unbeaten district marks. Franklin (6-1) also entered this week’s poll at No. 10 following a 60-12 win over Trinity.
Both teams have clinched playoff spots with Friday’s winner earning the district title.
The top six teams in the poll remained unchanged with the bottom four spots having a few shakeups.
Grandview once again led the way. It was followed by Wall, Malakoff, Bushland, Diboll, Pottsboro, Troy, Cameron Yoe, Eastland and Franklin.
In Class 2A DI, Alto held its spot at No. 8 following a 61-0 win over Cushing. Like 5A DI, those rankings remained unchanged with top-ranked Refugio being followed by Shiner, San Saba, San Augustine, Hawley, New Deal, Holland, Alto, Post and Mason.
Each team in the poll won its game last week with the exception of Holland, which had a bye.
Longview, which handed Lufkin its only loss of the season in the opener, maintained its spot at No. 4 in the Class 6A rankings.
Other No. 1 teams in this week’s poll were Duncanville (6A), Aledo (5A DII), Argyle (4A DI), Pleasant Grove (4A DII), Canadian (3A DII), Falls City (2A DII), Balmorhea (1A DI), Jayton (1A DII) and Cedar Hill Trinity Christian (Private).
Dave Campbell’s Texas Football is the official rankings provider of the Associated Press starting this season. The rankings are compiled by the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football staff and released live on “Texas Football Today” at 12:15 p.m. every Monday at TexasFootball.com/Live.
