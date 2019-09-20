With a team hoping to make a long run on the gridiron, tonight will be a rare Friday without football for the Lufkin Panthers.
That doesn’t mean the work stopped for the Panthers this week as they came into their bye week with a 2-1 record.
Even though they won’t be taking the field against an opponent, Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said it was anything but a week off.
“There are two types of teams that come out of the bye week,” Quick said. “There are ones that get better and ones that don’t. We can’t afford to be the second part of that.”
Lufkin slightly adjusted their practice schedule for the week in trying to stay in somewhat of a routine.
Instead of any drastic changes, they pushed most of their usual schedule back a day.
“Our Tuesday was more like a Monday,” Quick said. “It’s impossible to treat it exactly the same since there’s no game, but we had to make sure we keep getting our work in.”
Quick said the primary focus for the team was on itself rather than preparing for an opponent. The Panthers spent minimal time game planning for Willis, the opponent for the district opener.
They’ll dive full force into that preparation on Monday.
However, Quick said the team was looking more at themselves than on game film.
“The main focus in a bye week is us,” Quick said. “It’s easy to lose that part when you’re getting ready for a different opponent every week. This lets you look in the mirror and see where you have to get better.”
At the time Lufkin would usually be taking the field tonight, several of its coaches will instead be scouting College Station, a team considered to be the Panthers’ biggest competition for a district title.
The Cougars were the only district team playing this week with the other seven teams having a bye. College Station is hosting Nuevo Leon, a team from Monterrey.
However, after a quick glimpse, the Panthers’ coaching staff will be back to the grind over the weekend.
“As coaches, you like routines,” Quick said. “We try to keep things as routine as possible, but starting next week, it will be full go every Friday night.”
Following tonight’s bye, the Panthers will take the field on Sept. 27 when they host Willis for homecoming.
