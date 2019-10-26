The first month of 8-5A DI play left two unbeatens squaring off for district supremacy. Just two minutes into the second quarter, the Lufkin Panthers had already proven they were easily the class of the district.
Scoring 28 points in the first 14 minutes, the Panthers delivered an early knockout punch then coasted from there on their way to a convincing 52-7 win over the Magnolia West Mustangs on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium Friday night.
“I couldn’t be happier,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “The kids knew exactly what was going on and where they needed to be, and they made plays when they got there. That was a big-time game.”
With the win, Lufkin put a hammer lock on the district with two weeks left in the season. The Panthers can clinch that district crown for the second straight season with a single win in one of those two contests. They finish the season with Caney Creek and Waller, the two teams who entered the night in a last-place tie.
For the second straight year, the Panthers left no doubt.
On the defensive side of the ball, Lufkin held Magnolia West to 111 yards, with 75 of those coming on the final drive of the game.
The Mustangs entered the night averaging 500 yards per game but never stood a chance in Lufkin’s best defensive performance of the season.
“All week long, they heard 500 yards a game, 500 yards a game,” Quick said. “When it was over, one of the kids down here knew exactly how many yards they had.
“It wasn’t anything special we were doing out there. We just played on their side of the ball all night.”
The Panthers were just as good on offense as Caleb Berry had his biggest night of the season, finishing with 212 yards and three scores on 17 carries.
Lufkin ran for 348 yards and finished with 503 total yards in the game.
Jordan Moore also had another solid night with 155 yards and two touchdowns on 14-of-20 passing. He ran for 43 yards and two scores.
Christian Reggie led Lufkin’s receivers with six catches for 65 yards, and Ja’Lynn Polk scored touchdowns on both of his catches.
“Berry was a man on a mission tonight,” Quick said. “He knew we were going to put it on his shoulders, and he was ready for it. The line did a really good job of blocking for him and he did the rest.”
It was a nearly perfect first half for the Panthers, who put away any hopes for Magnolia West with two of their best quarters of the season.
The Panthers scored five touchdowns on their six first-half drives, while Magnolia West had two first downs on seven drives.
Lufkin set the tone for the game when Kalen Park ended Magnolia West’s first possession with a sack.
Lufkin’s offense took only four plays to get on the board with Moore scoring on a 5-yard touchdown run that made it 7-0.
The Panthers got their second touchdown on their second drive as Moore hit Polk on a fade route in the corner of the end zone for a 6-yard touchdown that made it 14-0.
After another three-and-out, the Panthers used that same connection with Polk catching another touchdown pass on a 15-yard fade route in the corner of the end zone that made it 21-0.
The Panthers’ defense came up with the big play on the following drive with Tavaris Owens forcing a fumble and Monquincy Horn recovering it at the Mustangs 20.
Berry handled it from there as he scored on the next play, upping the margin to 28-0 with 10:19 left in the half.
The Panthers punted for the only time on the next drive but managed to find the end zone just before the end of the second quarter.
Samuel Flack’s first catch of the season, a 30-yarder, set up a Moore 1-yard QB sneak for a touchdown that made it 35-0 at the break.
In the opening half, Lufkin outgained Magnolia West 266-26.
In that span, Moore accounted for four touchdowns by throwing for 125 yards and two scores and running for 43 yards and two more scores.
Berry had his best first half of the season, running for 87 yards and a touchdown on 12 carries before the break.
Lufkin took all of three plays to make it 42-0 at the beginning of the third quarter with Berry going untouched for a 70-yard touchdown.
Lufkin’s most spectacular play of the night led to its seventh touchdown as Berry appeared to be stopped in the backfield before escaping from a group of Magnolia West defenders and running 46 yards for a touchdown that made it 49-0 with 4:09 left in the third quarter.
Lufkin got back on the scoreboard with 7:04 left when Caleb Encarnacion knocked through a 37-yard field goal that made it 52-0.
Magnolia West finally got on the board with 1:55 remaining in the game when Marcus Collins caught a 6-yard touchdown pass from Brock Dalton, making the score 52-7.
The Panthers (8-1, 5-0) play at Caney Creek on Friday night.
