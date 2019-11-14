The task can be an overwhelming one. Competing in a 64-team bracket, the Lufkin Panthers know only one team will be standing tall once the playoffs wrap up the week before Christmas.
Six weeks. Six games. Six wins.
That is what ultimately separates the Panthers from their first title in 18 years.
Instead of getting overwhelmed, Lufkin is taking the old-school cliche of “one game at a time.”
“We’re looking at it as wanting to play one more week,” Lufkin head coach Todd Quick said. “You’ve got to understand it’s do or die time now. This could be your last Monday, your last Tuesday, your last Friday. Our goal right now is to find a way to make it to the next week.”
In the grand scheme, Lufkin has to like its chances. It is the fifth-ranked team in Class 5A DI.
However, three of the top five teams in the poll resides in Region II. Frisco Lone Star is the No. 1 team in the state and defending champ Highland Park is No. 4. Lufkin wouldn’t face either of those teams until a potential fourth-round matchup.
To get there, the Panthers will have plenty of obstacles in their path.
“Right now we’re only promised one game,” senior offensive lineman Jacolten Jones said. “If you work hard and take care of business, you can earn one more. Then it starts all over again.”
Lufkin is the 8-5A DI champ, while Texas High is the fourth-seeded team from District 8-5A DI. The winner of Friday’s matchup advances to take on the Frisco Independence/Mansfield Timberview winner next week.
The state championship is set for Dec. 21 in Arlington.
“You can’t look six weeks down the road,” Quick said. “In the playoffs, everybody has kids that can play. It doesn’t matter if you’re a one seed or a four seed.
“The quickest way to lose is by going in there and thinking you’re going to win because of what you did in the regular season.
Kickoff for Friday’s game on John Outlaw Memorial Field at Abe Martin Stadium is set for 7 p.m. Friday.
