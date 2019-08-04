In his senior season, Davis Powell was the perfect player for the Lufkin Panthers. While emerging as a senior leader, his play on the field both as a pitcher and a shortstop spoke for itself.
He was recently rewarded for those numbers as he earned the rare accomplishment of becoming an all-state player at two different positions.
Powell was a third-team selection as a relief pitcher on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A All-State Baseball Team. In addition, he earned an honorable mention selection as a shortstop.
As a pitcher for the Panthers, Powell finished the year with a 5-1 record with a 1.27 ERA and four saves. In 44 innings of work, he struck out 50 and walked 15 while allowing 20 hits.
At the plate, he was just as good where he finished the year with a .432 batting average with two homers, four triples, 12 doubles and 26 RBIs. He also had 12 stolen bases to go along with a .550 on-base percentage.
The all-state award was just the latest one for Powell, who was also the 16-5A MVP before being selected to play in the Texas High School Baseball Coaches Association’s All-Star Game. Powell was one of the major keys in a turnaround season for Lufkin in which it finished with a 20-11 record and missed out on the district title by a single game.
Powell has committed to play for Grayson Community College, joining former teammates Jonathan Dewberry and Dillon McDuffie.
Colleyvillle Heritage shortstop Bobby Witt, who led his team to a state championship, was named Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 5A baseball player of the year.
Witt, who batted .482 with 15 home runs and 55 runs batted in, signed with the Kansas City Royals after they drafted him second overall.
