When the Lufkin Panthers kick off their season against the Longview Lobos on Aug. 30, they will get some extra exposure as they will be among the games Fox Sports Southwest will feature in its live look-ins.
While the Denison/Sherman matchup will be shown live on Fox Sports Southwest Plus, the Lufkin/Longview game is one of 11 games in the state that will be showcased with look-ins during breaks in the action.
The announcement was made during a press conference at the Texas High School Coaches Association’s annual Coaching School on Monday.
Last season’s matchup between the two longtime East Texas rivals was shown live from Lobo Stadium.
In that matchup, Lufkin held a late lead before dropping a 35-28 decision to the Lobos. The Lobos would eventually go on to post an undefeated record while claiming the Class 6A Division II state title.
Lufkin eventually went on to win its next 10 games before falling in the area round of the playoffs to Frisco Lone Star.
The TV broadcasts will be a part of Texas Football Days, which is Fox Sports’ kickoff to celebrate the beginning of the 2019 high school season.
“We created Texas Football Days to celebrate football and its positive impact on communities throughout our state,” FOX Sports Southwest senior. vice president/general manager Steve Simpson said. “We are proud to work with our partners at the UIL, THSCA and the THSADA to make it a highly anticipated signature event. New for our third year, we are expanding our live Texas high school football broadcast coverage over two days to showcase the unmatched passion for the sport.”
UIL executive director Charles Breithaupt said he is excited about the coverage Fox Sports Southwest gives the event.
“Texas Football Days has been a wonderful celebration and start to the football season for the past two years,” Breithaupt said. “FSSW does an excellent job highlighting Texas high school football and all the diverse communities and unique stories across the state. We are thrilled to partner with FSSW for this one-of-a-kind event.”
The Aug. 30 game also will be Lufkin’s season and home opener.
Longview has won three straight games in the series between the rivals.
The Panthers’ last win in the series came in the 2016 season opener in a 35-24 win over the Lobos in Lufkin.
Kickoff for the season opener is set for 7:30 p.m.
