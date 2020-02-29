The Angelina College Roadrunners and Lady Roadrunners are geared up for the Region XIV tournament, which gets underway next week. Before they get there, they’ll look to build one final bit of momentum as they host a conference doubleheader this afternoon.
On the men’s side, the ’Runners had a 12-game winning streak come to an end in a 92-84 setback at Blinn on Wednesday night.
Kyron Gibson, Gwarren Doublas and Cameron Hart each scored 14 points for AC, which had six players reach double digits.
That was AC’s first loss since a 73-70 home setback against Bossier Parish on Jan. 6.
Despite that loss, AC (20-9, 15-3) has already clinched the Region XIV South Zone championship as they are five games ahead of those same Buccaneers.
The ’Runners will close the regular season against Coastal Bend (11-17, 5-13), which is locked in as the sixth and final seed in the South Zone.
Travis Henson scored a game-high 33 points when AC took an 85-72 win over Coastal Bend earlier this season.
On the women’s side, the Lady ’Runners are trying to snap a brief two-game losing streak that includes Tuesday’s 63-58 setback against Blinn. That followed a 72-54 setback against Paris.
Prior to those two losses, AC won four straight games, all by double digits, including a 92-75 win over Tyler, which was a Top 10 team at the time.
The Lady ’Runners (16-12, 8-9) are looking to avenge a 63-40 road loss to Panola in Carthage earlier this season. That was AC’s lowest point total of the season.
Panola (16-11, 12-5) enters the day in a second-place tie in the South Zone.
AC is currently tied for sixth place with Paris. The Lady ’Runners will enter next week’s tournament as the sixth or seventh seed.
Tip-off for the Lady ’Runners’ game at Shands Gym is set for 2 p.m. The Roadrunners will follow at 4 p.m.
