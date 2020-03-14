The Angelina College Lady Roadrunners were swept in a doubleheader by Kilgore on Saturday afternoon, dropping 8-4 and 1-0 decisions.
In the opening loss, Kaylee Berdoll was strong in the circle, allowing one earned run on five hits and a walk with nine strikeouts.
Sara Mayes led AC at the plate with a pair of singles while Jayda Carter added a single.
The game was scoreless until the seventh inning when Kilgore scored a run.
In the loss in the second game, Kaylee Ancelot rocked a grand slam in the seventh inning, but it was too late after Kilgore scored four runs in the top of the frame.
Alexa Von Gontard hit two singles for AC, and Andrea Rodriguez, Jaydea Carter, Brenda Sanchez, Anne Elise Gest and Mayes each had singles for AC.
The NJCAA announced on Friday that sporting events will be postponed until April 3, when it will re-evaluate if teams are allowed to play.
