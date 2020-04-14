For as long as Lufkin baseball fans can remember, Kolton Eberlan simply gets the job done.
There was the time in Little League when he was one of the staff aces on a Lufkin team that missed the Little World Series by a single game.
There was the time in high school when he was a key member of a playoff team that went five rounds deep.
Then there was the following year when he baffled a devastating Highlanders’ lineup on the way to a pair of road wins over perennial state powerhouse The Woodlands.
Now that he’s traded in the purple and gold of Lufkin for the blue and gold of LeTourneau, not much has changed. The junior hurler worked his way up from a bullpen arm to possibly the ace of the staff and seemed to be hitting his stride before this season’s slate was canceled.
“I was definitely starting to get my feet under me,” Eberlan said. “It started off a little rough, but it seemed like I was getting a little better each week. This was the best I’d been throwing since I’d been here.”
The numbers back that up for Eberlan. On March 3, he was named the American Southwest Conference East Co-Pitcher of the Week after tossing seven shutout innings of three-hit ball at Howard Payne.
Five days after receiving that honor, he threw a nine-inning complete game while allowing two earned runs on eight hits with a season-high seven strikeouts.
That was his third straight win, moving his record to 3-1 with a 3.34 ERA.
Then it all came to a sudden halt due to the spread of COVID-19.
“They got 20 minutes away from the stadium then had to turn around,” Eberlan said. “Their school canceled all athletics. Then our school canceled all athletics. Then the conference did the same thing.
“We were at the field putting our batting practice jerseys on, and the coach came in and told us we could stop. What sucked is I was throwing so well, and it all just ended just like that.”
While it was certainly a downer for his season to end in that fashion, it didn’t take away any of the shine of what he had accomplished.
In Eberlan’s freshman season, he appeared out of the bullpen in 18 games, finishing the year with a 5.01 ERA with four saves.
Last year, he spent most of the first half of the season as a closer before stepping into the starting role. He finished with a 4-4 record with a 4.36 ERA with four saves.
Those numbers took another jump this season.
Meanwhile, LeTourneau has turned from the cellar dwellers in the conference into one of the legitimate contenders.
“When I first got here, they had been 1-22 in conference the year before,” Eberlan said. “I didn’t really know any better about it coming out of high school. Then we got to where we were the runner-up in the red bracket. We’ve always had a lot of fun here and we’ve always had a winning record.”
He said the atmosphere on the field is matched by the friendliness off it.
“They’re a really small school, which is nice,” Eberlan said. “They care about your well being instead of you just being another student. I can tell you the president probably knows us by our first and middle names.”
For now, Eberlan and the rest of the LeTourneau baseball program are in a holding pattern.
Due to rules adjustments, players who competed this year will be given the option to have a fifth year of eligibility. Eberlan is on track to graduate this summer before starting on a master’s degree.
“At some point, you run out of classes, but that’s the route I’m looking at now in playing an extra year,” Eberlan said. “The way I look at it now is I probably have two years left to play baseball at this level. So the choice is if I want to work for the next 40 years or the next 41 years after college.”
Eberlan admits the cancellation of the season was a necessary one although one that is still frustrating due to the trek the season was on. He’s doing his best to stay in shape for the time when his everyday baseball routine returns.
“It’s not a situation you can even think of before it happens,” Eberlan said. “I’m just trying to make the most of it and stay as ready as I can. It’s not worth feeling sorry for yourself or anything like that. Others have it worse than we do.”
