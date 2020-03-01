With the conference tournament starting this week, the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners spent Saturday afternoon showing their “A game” can match up with anybody in their path. Shortly after, the Roadrunners showed they don’t need to be anywhere near their best in order to get a win.
The result was a sweep of their regular-season finales on Sophomore Day as the Lady ’Runners roughed up the Panola Fillies 87-63 before the Roadrunners survived a rare off day in a 69-68 win over the Coastal Bend Cougars.
Lady ’Runners 87, Panola 63 — The Lady ’Runners avenged their second-most lopsided loss of the season by turning the tables on Panola in a game that was never in doubt after early in the first quarter.
Britney Thompson hit three 3-pointers in the first three minutes of the game as she knocked down seven baskets from behind the arc in a 23-point effort.
The Lady ’Runners eventually hit seven 3-pointers in the first quarter in taking a 28-10 lead. The Fillies never got closer than 14 points the rest of the way as AC put on one of its most dominating performances of the season.
With Thompson on fire from deep, Tai’Sheka Porchia handled the work in the paint with 16 points and 11 boards. Tyeisha Smith scored 13, Lovietta Walker had 11 points and 9 rebounds and Derrica Gilbert added 10.
AC outscored Panola in every quarter in the win.
The Fillies entered the day in a tie for second place in the conference. However, AC made quick work of a team that held it to its lowest point total of the season in a 63-40 decision a month ago.
AC surpassed that point total on a Thompson 3 with 3:15 still left in the second quarter and more than doubled that amount by the end of the game.
Roadrunners 69, Coastal Bend 68 — Like the Lady ’Runners, the Roadrunners never trailed in their game. Unlike the women, AC’s men never could deliver the knockout punch despite holding a seemingly comfortable lead most of the game.
When Travis Henson slammed down an ally oop from Ovidio Perez with eight minutes left, AC appeared to be on its way to an easy win as it led 64-49.
However, the ’Runners only scored five more points the rest of the way.
Lance-Amir Paul, who scored a game-high 27 points, knocked down a basket in the last minute that brought the margin to a single point.
Coastal Bend forced a turnover before immediately throwing the ball away before AC missed another shot, giving the Cougars a chance for the win. AC turned up the defense, never allowing that shot to get taken as it took the win.
Henson led AC with 14 points, while Dralyn Brown and Kyron Gibson scored 12 each. Perez added a game-high 11 rebounds.
The ’Runners picked up the win despite missing their first 12 3-point tries and finishing 5-of-26 from behind the arc.
Both teams will start the conference tournament this week with times to be announced.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.