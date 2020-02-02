Looking for a win to end a recent slide, the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners came up one point short as they dropped a 72-71 decision to the Kilgore Lady Rangers in Region XIV action at Shands Gym Saturday afternoon.
Jada Hood scored a game-high 25 points, Sarah Matthews had 14 and Kilgore made just enough plays down the stretch to send AC to its third straight loss while dropping them to seventh place in the standings.
Lovietta Walker had 21 points, 7 rebounds and 4 assists for the Lady ’Runners while Tai’Sheka Porchia had 14 points and 9 boards.
Neither team was able to take control of a game in which the biggest lead came when AC scored the first six points of the contest.
It featured 11 lead changes and 13 ties between a pair of teams battling for positioning in the middle of the conference.
Britney Thompson ended the third quarter with a 3-pointer that put the Lady ’Runners on top 50-45.
However, Kilgore answered back with Hood knocking down a 3-pointer for a 67-63 lead with two minutes left.
AC eventually was able to get the ball with a chance to tie it with nine seconds left. However, after passing the ball around the perimeter, Tyeisha Smith hit a layup at the buzzer that made the final a one-point game.
In the opening quarter, AC’s defense was the story as it held Blinn without a point in the first five minutes before taking a 14-12 lead into halftime.
The Lady ’Runners eventually led 34-32 at the half despite no players reaching double digits.
Smith scored 13 points for AC, while Thompson had 10.
AC (12-9, 4-6) will be back at home at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday when it hosts conference-leading Trinity Valley.
Kilgore improved to 17-5 overall and 6-4 in conference with the win.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.