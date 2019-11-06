Lorenzo Anderson scored 23 points as the McLennan Highlanders spoiled the Angelina College Roadrunners’ season opener with a 70-64 victory at Shands Gym on Tuesday night.
Akili Vining added 15 points as a talented McLennan team took over down the stretch in handing the ’Runners the defeat.
Gwarren Douglas scored 15 of his 23 points in the first half and ended the night a team-high eight rebounds.
However, the ’Runners turned the ball over 23 times, including several down the stretch when the Highlanders were able to take control.
In the opening half, it looked like it may be a different story with the ’Runners electrifying a strong opening night crowd.
Dralyn Brown provided the highlight of the first half when he had a steal before sending home a powerful dunk for a 36-30 advantage.
AC closed the half with Darius Smith putting back a missed shot that put the ’Runners on top 40-32.
The second half was a different story with McLennan scoring the first nine points after the break on a run capped by an Anderson basket.
The ’Runners didn’t go away as they built their lead back to 57-54 midway through the second half.
However, AC hit just 9-of-33 shots in the second half. That shooting mixed with several untimely turnovers, proved to be the difference for McLennan.
Other AC scorers were Christyon Eugene (9), Travis Henson (7), Smith (6), Braxton Foreman and Brown (5), Riley Dewitz (4), Cameron Hart and Ovidio Perez (2) and Chance Brown (1).
AC (0-1) returns to action on Friday when it plays at Collin Community College.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.