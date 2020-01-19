Tai’Sheka Porchia did the dirty work on the inside, and the Paris Lady Dragons couldn’t find any answers for Mycah McDonald and Britney Thompson on the outside as the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners took an impressive 76-61 win in Region XIV action at Shands Gym Saturday afternoon.
Porchia dominated in all facets of the game down the stretch as she had 14 points, 8 boards and 3 blocks after the break when AC turned a tight contest into a runaway. She finished with 24 points, 13 boards and 4 blocks.
Thompson knocked down four 3-pointers on her way to a 20-point night while also grabbing 7 boards. Meanwhile, McDonald wreaked havoc on both ends of the court by finishing with 15 points and 4 steals. Ten of her points came down the stretch when AC finally put the game away.
Skye Watts scored a game-high 18 points for Paris, while Nikki Green had 13.
AC jumped out to a 16-10 lead in the opening minutes before Paris used an 11-1 run to take a 21-17 lead. Thompson’s trey cut that margin to 23-22 after a quarter.
AC opened things up in the second quarter with a 15-2 run. Thompson ended the run with a three and Lovietta Walker hit a free throw to put the Lady ’Runners on top 39-28. AC led 39-31 at halftime.
Paris used an early third-quarter surge to cut that deficit to 6 points before McDonald’s aggression on both ends of the court allowed AC to build the double-digit lead once again.
After the Lady Dragons pulled within 6, it was Porchia’s time to take over as she had a pair of blocks on the inside then a basket on the other side to extend the margin back out to 11.
McDonald then put back a miss and added a 3 and a layup to help AC get its biggest lead at 17.
Walker added 9 points, 5 rebounds and 6 assists for AC and Simran Mayfield had 4 points, 4 rebounds and 7 assists.
Addie Liles and Derrica Gilbert added 2 points apiece.
The Lady ’Runners (12-6, 4-3) return to action when they host Blinn at 6:30 Wednesday night. Paris fell to 6-12 on the year and 3-5 in conference play.
