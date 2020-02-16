A first half that featured 13 turnovers and 37% shooting left the Angelina College Roadrunners looking for answers. Once they found those answers, the Lamar State College-Port Arthur Seahawks didn’t stand a chance.
Travis Henson and Cameron Hart provided the rim-rocking highlights of the night and the ’Runners played a stellar final 20 minutes on their way to an 81-66 win in Region XIV action at Shands Gym Saturday afternoon.
With AC’s 10th straight win, the ’Runners locked up the top spot in the South standings.
Henson led the way with 17 points while Hart added 15 points and 13 boards. However, their biggest contributions were a series of dunks that seemed to wake up the ’Runners from a silent first half.
A 9-0 run by Lamar State gave the Seahawks a slim 31-29 lead after a half in which AC missed 19 of its 30 shots from the field while misfiring on 9 of 11 shots from 3-point range.
Ovidio Perez reversed those fortunes with a 3-pointer to open the second half before Lamar State answered with back-to-back baskets for its largest lead of the game at 36-32.
That’s when AC finally got rolling with a 20-1 run. Another Perez triple put AC up by 8 points. Henson then threw an ally oop toward the basket with two leaping ’Runners there waiting. Gwarren Douglas, who scored 15 points, was there to slam it in front of Hart, making the score 46-37.
Douglas and Henson knocked down back-to-back 3-pointers that closed the run and made it 52-37.
Minutes later, Henson delivered the highlight dunk of the night on another ally oop while being fouled by a Lamar State player.
Lamar State’s Devaughan Thomas knocked down four free throws after an AC foul and technical that trimmed the margin to 57-50 with 9 minutes remaining.
However, as was the case the entire second half, AC had the answer. Perez and Hart drove to the basket for back-to-back baskets that ended the run.
Leading 65-54 later in the half, Hart stepped back to knock down a 3-pointer before hammering home a slam. Dralyn Brown followed with a 3-pointer that made it 73-54 and Hart delivered the final highlight with another dunk in the final seconds.
Perez added 11 points for AC, while Brown had 9. Christyon Eugene had 7 points and a team-high 7 assists.
Thomas led Lamar State with 17 points and Jamyus Jones and Darrell Jones had 16 apiece.
The ’Runners (18-8, 13-2) will travel to Lee College for a 7 p.m. contest on Wednesday night.
The Lady ’Runners kept up a late-season surge with an 88-65 win over Bossier Parish on Saturday afternoon for their third straight win.
AC (15-10, 7-7) will host Jacksonville College at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
