Kaye Clark scored 18 points and the second-ranked Trinity Valley Lady Cardinals broke open a tie game with a dominating second half on their way to an 81-64 win over the Angelina College Lady Roadrunners in Region XIV action at Shands Gym Wednesday night.
Angelina held its own for a first half in which it led by as many as 6 points before TVCC (22-1) opened the second half on a 13-3 run and never looked back in remaining perfect in conference play.
Lufkin’s Mycah McDonald led AC with 17 points, while Tyeisha Smith had 16. Derrica Gilbert and Lovietta Walker added 12 apiece, but the Lady Cardinals depth proved to be too much for AC to handle after the break.
The Lady Cardinals put six players in double digits with Taiyanna Jackson scoring 15 points and Curtessia Dean, Mekayla Furman, Tiya Douglas and Lojong Gore scoring 10 apiece.
The game was tied at 35-35 after a first half that featured 13 lead changes and six ties, but AC only led once in the final 20 minutes.
The loss was AC’s fourth straight. The Lady ‘Runners (12-10, 4-7) play at Coastal Bend on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.