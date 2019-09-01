Lufkin native Ecomet Burley took his place among an elite class as he was inducted into the Southwestern Conference Hall of Fame in Lubbock on Saturday afternoon.
Burley was an elite recruit out of Lufkin before electing to go to Texas Tech. That move paid off as he excelled for the Red Raiders for the next four seasons.
Recruited as an offensive lineman, Burley quickly became one of the best players in the school’s history as a defensive lineman.
As a freshman, he was named the most valuable lineman at the Sun Bowl. He was among the first Red Raiders to letter as a freshman when the NCAA changed its policy that allowed them to play in their first season at the school.
The following season, he had 102 tackles and forced five fumbles in earning SWC Sophomore of the Year.
In 1974, he improved on those numbers by making 124 tackles, seven of those going for losses.
He was rewarded by being named a second-team All-America selection. He was only the second defensive tackle in the school’s history to receive All-America honors.
He was an All-Southwest Conference selection in 1973, 1974 and 1975. In his four seasons with the Red Raiders, his teams had a combined record of 31-14-2.
Burley was inducted into the Texas Tech Hall of Fame in 2004.
Following his senior season, he played in the Japan Bowl then went on to play six years in the Canadian Football League.
After his football career, Burley spent several years in school administration before being named the director for the Center for Safe and Secure Schools, a division of Harris County’s Department of Education.
He is the son of the late Willie Mae and Ecomet Burley Sr.
Joining Burley in the SWC Hall of Fame Class were Denton Fox (football), Harold Hudgens (men’s basketball), Noel Johnson (women’s basketball), Richard Little (men’s basketball), Phil Tucker (football), Ted Watts (football) and former head football coach and athletics director J.T. King.
The SWC Hall of Fame is one of four separate hall of fames housed within the Texas Sports Hall of Fame located in Waco. Members of the Texas Sports Hall of Fame are automatically included in the SWC Hall of Fame.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.