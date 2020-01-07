Diamante Brown scored 26 points and Bossier Parish came up with the big plays in the final minutes as the Cavaliers took a 73-70 win over the Angelina College Roadrunners in Region XIV basketball action at Shands Gym Monday night.
In a game that went down to the final minute, Bossier took a 70-66 lead with a minute remaining on back-to-back baskets from Brown and Joshua Davis.
After the teams traded baskets, Angelina’s Chance Brown scored on a drive while being fouled with 13 seconds left. He missed the free throw before the ball deflected out of bounds off a Cavalier defender.
AC went for the win, but a 3-pointer was off the mark before Bossier Parish got the rebound. The Cavs made one of two free throws before AC was called for a travel just before a desperation attempt that sealed the win.
Travis Henson led AC with 16 points, while Gwarren Douglas and Tayvion Johnson put in 10 apiece.
Davis added 17 points for Bossier.
The game was a back-and-forth affair from the start with Bossier jumping out to a 7-point advantage.
AC quickly worked its way back into the game with Christyon Eugene scoring on a 3-point play that gave the ’Runners the first lead at 25-24.
The ’Runners extended that lead to 6 points on back-to-back triples from Doug;as and Darius Smith for a 34-28 lead.
The ’Runners eventually took that 6-point lead into the half with a 36-30 advantage.
Bossier Parish erased that deficit in the first part of the second half with Davis hitting a 3-pointer for a 49-48 lead.
That eventually led to the wild finish.
AC (8-8, 3-2) returns to action at 7 p.m. Wednesday when it plays at Panola.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.