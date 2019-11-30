Terence Lewis recorded a double-double with 30 points and 10 boards and the New Mexico Thunderbirds used a tenacious defense to roll to a 76-60 win over the Angleina College Roadrunners on the second day of the Lufkin Coca-Cola Thanksgiving Classic at Shands Gym Friday night.
New Mexico forced AC into 25 turnovers while harassing their shots throughout the night. The Thunderbirds led by as many as 24 points late in a game it controlled throughout the night.
The Roadrunners were led by a big night from Cameron Hart, who scored 19 points. Travis Henson added 10 points, 7 rebounds and 4 blocks as the only other AC player to reach double figures.
Christyon Eugene added 7 points, and Riley Dewitz hit a pair of late 3-pointers to finish with 6.
Gideon George and Keaton Hervey scored 12 apiece for New Mexico, which won its second straight game in the tournament.
The ’Runners’ offense struggled from the opening tip as it didn’t score in the first 3 minutes then trailed 18-7 midway through the first half.
AC fought its way back into the game by halftime when it trailed 28-20 despite shooting only 33 percent from the field.
New Mexico’s length and athleticism took over after the break with the Thunderbirds shooting over 50 percent from the field.
AC’s loss came a night after it had no such problems in a 113-61 win over Louisiana Christian School. The ’Runners used a 25-2 run to take control of a game that was never in doubt.
Eight different ’Runners reached double digits, led by 18 points from Gwarren Douglas. Travis Henson had 13, while Tayvion Johnson, Chance Brown and Eugene added 12 each. Ovidio Perez, Darius Smith and Dewitz added 10 apiece.
Andre Maneilla scored 15 points for Louisiana.
Other scores from Friday were: Howard 89, Louisiana Christian School 43; Navarro 94, Tomball 47; Southwest Christian 69, Louisiana Christian School 52.
The tournament will wrap up with three games at Shands Gym today.
Howard plays Southwestern Community College at 1 p.m., AC meets Tomball at 3 and Navarro faces New Mexico at 5.
