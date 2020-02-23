Late-game heroics allowed the Angelina College Roadrunners to end a seven-game losing streak on Monday afternoon. On Saturday afternoon, the ’Runners made sure no late-game fireworks were needed.
Pouncing on the Houston Community College Eagles early and often, the ’Runners rolled to a 14-0 win in the opener then kept the pressure on once again in the finale by taking an 8-1 win while running their winning streak to three games.
In the opener, the ’Runners achieved their goal of waking up the bats by taking advantage of nine walks and six hit batters to go along with key hits at the right time.
JoJo Munoz led AC at the plate with a pair of doubles, a single and two RBIs.
AC was even better on the mound as five pitchers combined on a one-hit shutout in a game in which only two Eagles reached base.
Triston Dixon, who worked the first three innings, allowed a two-out single in the first inning. A fifth-inning walk accounted for Houston’s only other baserunner as 19 of the final 20 batters were retired.
Caleb Montasmith, Travis Phelps, Tanner Sherrill and Christian Cornelius combined for nine strikeouts in the win.
The AC bats made sure they had plenty of room to work with by scoring seven runs in the first inning.
Munoz started the rally with an RBI double before Dylan Bourgeois drew a bases loaded walk. A ball hit by Clark Henry clanked off the third baseman’s glove allowing two more runs to score.
Hayden Evans delivered an RBI single, Harrison Boudreaux hit a sacrifice fly and Jeffrey Mercado roped an RBI single that made it 7-0.
AC tacked on four more runs in the third inning when Henry walked and scored on two errors before Eric Worden hit a bases-clearing triple that made it 11-0.
Josh Young delivered a two-run single in the fifth inning and Munoz drove in the final run on an RBI groundout.
Houston was able to stay with Angelina College for much of the second game before a four-run fifth inning put it away.
Hunter Mayo started the game and worked three shutout innings while striking out four.
James O’Neal allowed one run in his inning of work before Patrick Kudelka, Nate Hardcastle and Dalton Robin closed it out with a shutout inning apiece. AC combined for 10 strikeouts in the win.
Munoz finished a six-hit day by recording three singles. Sawyre Thornhill had a double, single and an RBI, Zac Vorst had a pair of singles and an RBI and Henry had a double and a single. Other AC hitters were Mitchell Breaux (double, 2 RBIs), Ryan Finke and Billy Decker (single, RBI) and Karlus Flanagan and Cody Wagner (single).
AC (4-7) will play at Temple at 2 p.m. Monday.
