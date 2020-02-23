The Angelina College Roadrunners have been so good over the last month that even when things go wrong, they don’t stay that way for long.
That was on display once again on Saturday afternoon as a 20-point lead was trimmed down to 7 when AC gave up five straight free throws after being called for a foul on a 3-point attempt before a technical that seemed to open the door for a Jacksonville Jaguars upset.
It didn’t take long for AC to slam that door shut as Kyron Gibson and Darius Smith answered with back-to-back buckets. By the time Riley Dewitz nailed a 3-pointer two minutes later, the ’Runners were well on their way to a 12th straight victory.
Travis Henson led the way with 22 points and Gibson had 16 as the ’Runners rolled to an 84-72 win at Shands Gym.
With a week left until the end of the regular season, AC is the hottest team in the conference as it hasn’t lost since Jan. 6.
The ’Runners got their 20th win in typical fashion as they were able to impose their style on the Jaguars in a game they led by double digits throughout much of the afternoon.
In the opening half, AC forced its way to the rim in outscoring Jacksonville in the paint by a 28-10 total.
That allowed the ’Runners to rattle off 13 straight points for an early 30-15 lead.
AC closed the first half with a 48-30 advantage.
The ’Runners extended that lead to 20 points on a Henson bucket to start the third quarter. However, a 12-2 run punctuated by those five straight free throws allowed Jacksonville to cut the margin to 61-54.
AC used that quick spark punctuated by the Dewitz basket to extend the margin back out to 73-58, effectively ending Jacksonville’s final attempt at getting back in it.
Christyon Eugene had 9 points and 9 rebounds for AC, and Cameron Hart, Smith and Dewitz had 6 apiece.
Nicholas Gazelas led Jacksonville (14-12, 7-10) with 19 points before leaving with an ankle injury midway through the second half. Lamarcus Donahue and Henry Hampton added 10 apiece.
AC (20-8, 15-2) returns to action at Blinn at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
