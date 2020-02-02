Just seconds into a Region XIV showdown, Angelina College’s Travis Henson took an alley-oop and slammed it home while being fouled in the highlight of a game filled with spectacular plays. Two hours later, his shooting from both the 3-point and free throw lines sent the Blinn Buccaneers home on the wrong side of a thriller as the Roadrunners took a 79-74 win at Shands Gym Saturday afternoon.
Henson finished with 25 points on only nine shots in helping the ’Runners to their seventh straight win while even further solidifying their place atop the Region XIV South Zone.
Fittingly, Henson closed out the game with a pair of free throws in the final seconds that officially put away a Blinn team that offered up a major size mismatch for the ’Runners.
Tristan Ekpe led Blinn with 23 points, while Azaria Seay had 17.
After Blinn took a 66-65 lead on an Angelina technical foul, the Bucs were hopeful for one final push in a game of runs.
However, it was AC that fought back with Braxton Foreman knocking down a triple and Gwarren Douglas getting a dunk on a fast break.
AC pushed that lead out to 77-70 before Ipke made it a one-possession game on a drive with under a minute remaining.
However, the ’Runners were actually helped in the final minute due to Blinn only being called for one foul in the first 19 minutes of the second half.
With Blinn needing to send AC to the line to extend the game, the ’Runners repeatedly played keep away while the Bucs were eventually called for six fouls over the course of 45 seconds.
Henson was finally fouled with just over a second remaining before knocking down both free throws to seal the win.
In the early going, Blinn jumped out to an 13-5 lead before AC eventually rattled off 14 straight points.Dralyn Brown and Darius Smith keyed the run with a pair of 3-pointers before Henson delivered a 3-point play on a move on the inside.
AC eventually took a 42-37 lead into the break.
Kyron Gibson finished the day with 12 points for AC, which now holds a 41/2 game lead in the division with just seven games remaining.
The Roadrunners (15-8, 10-2) play at Coastal Bend on Wednesday. Blinn, which entered the day in second place in the division, fell to 15-8 overall and 5-7 in conference.
