Looking to get a gauge on where they stand in the early season, the Angelina College Roadrunners challenged themselves by scheduling the No. 7 McLennan Highlanders a four game home-and home series. After a weekend of frustration, the ’Runners know they still have some work ahead of them.
A late game meltdown led to a 10-3 loss in the opener before a late rally came up just one hit short in a 4-2 loss in the nightcap as the ’Runners were swept in a doubleheader at the Larry Phillips Sports Complex on Saturday afternoon.
The losses came a day after the Highlanders took 9-0 and 9-3 wins in McLennan.
In the opening game of the day, Drew Shifflet baffled McLennan hitters through five innings as the ’Runners built a 3-0 lead. However, a pair of misplayed popouts opened the door for the Highlanders and they made the ’Runners pay.
The inning started with a double on a ball hit high in the sky by Garrett Martin that dropped in between shortstop and third base. That rally was eventually capped when another ball was dropped, finishing a six-run rally that gave the Highlanders a 7-3 lead.
In between those plays, Alex Lopez delivered an RBI single and Seth Morrow hit a go-ahead two-run single. Jimmy Crooks’ three-run double in the seventh inning sealed the deal in a 10-3 win.
Early on, AC’s MacRae Kendrick hit a triple to the wall and scored when the third baseman air-mailed a throw over the catcher on an Ethan Jacobs’ grounder.
In the second inning, Sawyre Thornhill hit an opposite-field triple before scoring on a wild pitch. Dylan Bourgeois hit a single and scored after three wild pitches, putting AC on top 3-0.
That lead held until the sixth inning when McLennan took advantage of several AC mistakes.
Shifflet took the loss, allowing six runs, five earned, on eight hits and two walks with seven strikeouts.
Quinton Carpenter pitched in relief for the ’Runners, allowing three unearned runs on no hits and two walks with two strikeouts in an inning. Kevin Black recorded two outs, allowing one run.
McLennan’s Brady Rose pitched 21/3 innings of shutout ball in relief for the win.
In the nightcap, McLennan jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the second inning on a Morrow RBI single and a Nick Pierce two-run double before Cole Moore doubled and scored on a wild pitch.
AC’s Thornhill hit an RBI single to right center and Josh Youngblood hit an RBI single that cut the lead in half in the fourth inning.
AC eventually brought the potential winning run to the plate in the seventh inning before McLennan’s Rene Ramos struck out the final batter for the save.
McLennan’s Riggs Threadgill allowed two earned runs on five hits with three strikeouts in four innings for the win.
AC’s Hunter Mayo took the loss, allowing four earned runs on four hits and two walks with seven strikeouts in four innings.
James O’Neal threw a shutout inning of relief and Dalton Roblin struck out four batters in the last two innings to keep AC in the game.
The ’Runners (1-5) are currently scheduled to host Alvin at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
