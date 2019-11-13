A busy conference schedule leaves little time for the Angelina College Roadrunners and Lady Roadrunners to hit their stride. On Tuesday night, both teams looked ready to roll as they coasted past a pair of overmatched opponents.
On the women’s side, the Lady ’Runners jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first four minutes and never looked back on the way to an 85-56 victory over Southern. The Roadrunners followed that up with a pounding of their own as 13 different players got in the scoring column in a 97-54 rout of Lone Star College-Kingwood.
The Lady ’Runners kicked off the night against AC transfer Teeona Barkley and the Lady Jags. Barkley produced a solid night on her former home court with 13 points, while teammate Brianasia Owens poured in 27.
However, a balanced effort from the AC roster was more than enough for the Lady ’Runners to dominate throughout the game.
Tyeisha Smith led AC with 18 points, while Lufkin’s Mycah McDonald put up 15 points in her home debut with the Lady ’Runners. Lovietta Walker and Tai’Sheka Porchia had 12 points, while Simran Mayfield finished with 7 points and 11 rebounds.
Even before the opening buzzer, AC led when it hit two free throws after Southern was issued a technical foul due to a discrepancy on their roster.
That served as a sign of what was to come as AC rattled off the first 10 points of the game.
The Lady ’Runners eventually led by as many as 25 points in the first half when they pulled into a 39-14 lead.
Smith scored 16 of her 18 points in the first half, which ended with AC holding a 47-26 advantage.
The Lady ’Runners eventually led 68-36 after three quarters before coasting in for the win.
The ’Runners were even more dominating in getting in the win column for the first time this season.
Going deep into the bench, AC had 13 players who saw at least seven minutes of playing time. Each of those players found the scoring column.
Central’s Riley Dewitz led the way with 13 points while hitting three triples. Travis Henson delivered the highlights with an explosive 12 points, while Christyon Eugene had 11. Darius Smith and Dralyn Brown added 10 points each, while Kyron Gibson and Lufkin’s Cameron Hart just missed out on double digits with 9 points each.
Lone Star hung with the ’Runners throughout much of the first half before a strong finish to the first 20 minutes left AC with a 39-24 lead.
During a strong finishing stretch to the first half, Dewitz knocked down a pair of 3-pointers and Henson had a powerful dunk and a trey of his own, helping AC to a 39-24 lead.
In the second half, the ’Runners took control during a 13-0 run highlighted by a pair of spectacular Henson dunks.
Lone Star’s Cameron Rodgers led all scorers with 19 points.
The Lady ’Runners return to action at 7 p.m. Thursday when they host Odessa. The Roadrunners travel to Snyder to face Western Texas on Friday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.