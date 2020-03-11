It didn’t take Natasha Mack long to make a big-time impact on the Oklahoma State basketball program. In her first year on the Stillwater campus, the former Lufkin Lady Panther and Angelina College Lady Roadrunner star made her mark for the Cowgirls on a nightly basis.
Earlier this week, she drew recognition from the rest of the conference as she earned a variety of All-Big 12 honors.
Mack shared Newcomer of the Year honors with Baylor’s Te’a Cooper, becoming the fourth Oklahoma State player to ever receive the award.
She was also a second-team All-Big 12 selection as well as a member of the Big 12 All-Defensive Team.
Like in her time with Lufkin and AC, Mack was a dynamic presence on both sides of the court.
She led the conference in rebounds with 12.5 per game and double-doubles (19). She was also fifth in scoring at 17.6 per game. In addition she was third in the conference in field goal percentage (51.6), second in blocks (3.6) and seventh in steals (1.9).
She was the Big 12 Player of the Week and USBWA National Player of the Week after going off for 25 points, 20 rebounds and nine blocks in a 67-49 win over Kansas on Jan. 4.
She also set a school record with 23 rebounds in a 78-44 win over Oral Roberts on Dec. 20.
Prior to her time in Stillwater, she was the NJCAA and WBCA National Player of the Year while leading the Lady ’Runners to their first ever conference title and a berth in the national tournament in Lubbock.
She is the all-time career scoring leader for the Lady ’Runners.
Prior to her time at AC, she was an all-state performer for the Lufkin Lady Panthers. She was a two-time Defensive Player of the Year as well as a District MVP.
Mack and the Cowgirls finished the season with a 15-15 record. They will open the Big 12 tournament in Kansas City, Missouri, at 6 p.m. Thursday.
