Playing for the third time in as many days, the Angelina College Roadrunners showed no sign of fatigue as they mixed a stellar defensive effort with a strong finishing kick to roll to a 100-68 win over the Lone Star College-Tomball Timberwolves on the final day of the Lufkin Coca-Cola Thanksgiving Classic Saturday afternoon.
Riley Dewitz and Dralyn Brown each scored 14 points for AC on a day 13 different Roadrunners got into the scoring column. Travis Henson added 11 points and Gwarren Douglas and Tayvion Johnson had 10 each. Braxton Foreman added 9 points and 9 rebounds.
Ravinell Lee scored a game-high 22 points to lead the way for Tomball.
In the early going, AC delivered the highlights with Henson getting a steal and a powerful dunk before Johnson quickly followed with a slam of his own for a 10-4 lead.
However, Tomball didn’t go away until AC put together a 13-1 run that helped it extend that margin out to 47-26 late in the first half. Tomball finished the half on an 8-3 run, narrowing the gap to 50-34.
AC connected on 60% of its field goals and 3-pointers in the first half in securing that lead.
After the break, AC began to pull away with the help of Dewitz, who knocked down all four of his 3-pointers in the second half.
The ’Runners eventually extended that lead out to as many as 34 points before taking the 32-point margin of victory.
AC (4-6) closed the classic with two wins in three nights.
The Roadrunners return to the court at 7 p.m. Wednesday when they play at Panola. The Roadrunners return home at 4 p.m. Saturday against Navarro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.