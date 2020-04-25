A trio of SFA coaches and one player were recognized by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches in a regional release this week, which recognizes the best coaches in the state of Texas.
Kyle Keller, Len Bishop and Jay Turnipseed were recognized for their coaching efforts after great seasons by both the SFA men’s basketball and women’s basketball squads in 2019-20, while Kevon Harris was recognized for his efforts in leading the Lumberjacks to a sterling 28-3 season.
Keller was tabbed as the NCAA Division I men’s college Coach of the Year in the release after leading the Lumberjacks to a 28-3 record and a Southland Conference regular season title. Led by Harris, who was named the TABC NCAA Division I Men’s Player of the Year, the Lumberjacks were the top seed heading into the Southland Conference Tournament and were the favorites to represent the league in the NCAA tournament before the season was cut short.
Keller had the ’Jacks leading the nation in steals and turnovers forced per game, and run through league play with a conference record 19 victories.
Also receiving recognition on the TABC awards list was Turnipseed, who was named the NCAA Division I Student Assistant of the year. Turnipseed aids the Lumberjack preparations by cutting and editing game film, overseeing the manager staff and organizing scouting efforts.
Bishop earns a spot as the NCAA Division I women’s Assistant Coach of the Year after helping to guide the Ladyjacks to a fourth consecutive 23+ win season in 2019-20. The Ladyjacks finished as runners-up in the Southland Conference standings and were set to make some noise in the upcoming conference tournament, where they also looked to secure a 25th victory to accomplish the feat for a fourth straight season.
Bishop’s work with the post players was evident in the emergence of sophomore forward Aiyana Johnson, who broke out in her second campaign to snag All-Conference honors after posting averages of 13.3 points and 8.3 rebounds on a 55 percent shooting clip from the field.
