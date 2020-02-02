Drew Shifflet was dominating on the mound as the Angelina College Roadrunners got the 2020 season started with a 2-0 win over the Blinn Buccaneers.
Shifflet allowed no runs on just one hit over six innings to give AC the victory.
However, later in the day, Blinn bounced back with a 4-2 win to split the doubleheader in Lufkin.
Shifflet got all the run support he would need in the second inning when the ’Runners put up a pair of runs.
Dylan Bourgeois got the ’Runners on the board with an RBI single before Cullen Sherrill delivered an RBI double for the only runs of the opener.
JoJo Munoz delivered a pair of hits for AC while MacRae Kendrick and Sawyre Thornhill also had hits.
Blinn delivered another gem on the mound in the nightcap in taking a 4-2 win.
Former Hudson Hornet Hunter Mayo was effective for AC on the mound as he worked the first five innings.
Eric Worden delivered a pair of hits for AC, while Josh Youngblood and Dalton Roblin each had a single and an RBI. Kendrick and Jeffrey Mercado each had a single.
AC (1-1) will host Temple in a doubleheader on Wednesday starting at 2 p.m.
