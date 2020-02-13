Moments before taking the court on Wednesday night, Angelina College head coach Byron Coleman pointed out that despite sitting in the middle of the Region XIV standings, he still liked his team’s chances against anyone it would see at the conference tournament.
A few minutes later, his Lady Roadrunners showed exactly why.
Using their most complete performance of the season, the Lady ’Runners never trailed in a convincing 92-75 win over the No. 10 Tyler Apache Ladies.
Tai’Sheka Porchia and Lovietta Walker scored 22 points apiece and Mycah McDonald and Derrica Gilbert added 18 points each as AC picked up a signature win just a few weeks before getting ready for the conference tournament.
Porchia finished with a double-double, adding 12 rebounds to her tally, while Walker added 9 assists and 7 boards.
Te’Aire Hambrick led the Apache Ladies with 19 points. She was joined in double digits by teammates Felmas Koranga (14), Gerlyn Smith (13) and Kharisma Brown (12).
Despite still working into full health, the Lady ’Runners used a frenetic pace from the opening tip with Gilbert hitting one of her five triples for an early 17-9 lead. Just minutes later, Walker lofted a long pass over the Tyler defense into the hands of McDonald who was there for a layup and a 12-point lead.
AC led 25-16 after a quarter.
The Lady ’Runners kept that double-digit lead late into the second quarter when Hambrick nailed back-to-back 3-pointers to spark a 10-0 run that narrowed the gap to 44-42. AC led 46-44 at the break.
AC quickly built that lead back up to 7 points only to have Tyler use an 8-0 run, capped by a Smith basket that tied the game at 60-60.
That proved to be the only tie of the game.
AC once again had the answer with Walker knocking down a trey then hitting a buzzer-beating 3-pointer off glass that carried the Lady ’Runners to a 69-62 lead after three quarters.
Playing shorthanded for the majority of the past month, the Lady ’Runners have let several late leads slip through their grasp in that span.
This time they weren’t denied. Leading 72-65, Gilbert finished off a 3-point play, Simran Mayfield drove for a bucket, Porchia made a basket and Walker knocked down two free throws that made it 81-65.
Britney Thompson buried a 3 in the final minutes for the final dagger.
AC (14-10, 6-7) plays at Bossier Parish at 2 p.m. Saturday. Tyler (20-5, 10-3) will host Blinn at 2 p.m. Saturday.
