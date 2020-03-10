Karlus Flanagan and Sawyre Thornhill had big days at the plate and three Angelina College pitchers combined on a one-hitter as the Roadrunners stayed hot with a 9-3 win over the Joliet Wolves in non-district baseball action at the Larry Phillips Family Sports Complex Monday afternoon.
Flanagan had a double, three singles and four RBIs and Thornhill blasted an opposite field two-run shot that helped the ’Runners overcome a sloppy start on a rainy day with tough playing conditions.
AC, which has won five straight conference games to move to the top of the conference race, won for the sixth time in seven games. That hot stretch came after it started the season by losing seven of eight games.
A trio of AC pitchers was able to overcome five AC errors, which left the door open for the Wolves to get a big early lead. Once the ’Runners escaped those jams down only 3-0, they used a seven-run sixth inning to put the game away.
Ryan Galvan got the win in relief as he pitched three stellar innings in which he gave up one hit with four strikeouts. The only runner to reach base was thrown out by Mitchell Breaux two pitches later.
Travis Phelps started the game and worked around four AC errors along with four walks. He eventually allowed three unearned runs on no hits with four strikeouts.
Nathan Hardcastle worked around a pair of walks in the last inning in preserving the win.
Marcus Seguin started for Joliet, a Division III school from Illinois, with three World Series titles to its credit, and worked the first five innings, allowing two earned runs on three walks and five hits with four strikeouts.
Once he left the game, the Wolves used three pitchers in the sixth inning, none of those with much success when AC turned a tight game into a blowout.
AC had two walks and two errors in the first inning with Cody Phillips hitting a sacrifice fly for a 1-0 lead.
In the second inning, Matt Duske walked then came around to score on an error and a passed ball for a 2-0 Joliet lead.
The Wolves took advantage of another AC miscue in the third inning when a strikeout pitch got away from the catcher, allowing Zach Stoner to score the third run of the game.
AC scratched across a run in the bottom of the inning when Flanagan rocketed an RBI double over the left fielder’s head.
Flanagan did the damage in the fifth inning once again when his RBI single over the third base bag trimmed the margin to 3-2.
AC finally took charge of the game in the sixth inning with Dalton Roblin beating out an infield single to get things started.
Thornhill followed by smashing his two-run homer that gave AC the lead for good.
Flanagan’s fourth hit of the game went for a two-run single that made it 7-3 and AC added its final two runs on an error and a Roblin sacrifice fly.
The ’Runners (10-11, 5-1) will now make the trip to Paris for a weekend series. The first game will be at 3 p.m. Friday followed by a Saturday doubleheader set for a 1 p.m. start.
