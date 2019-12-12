As the shot clock neared zero, Angelina College’s Lovietta Walker launched a 30-footer that seemed like more of an afterthought than a shot. When the ball finally came down, it splashed through for another three.
The basket capped a 17-2 run that put the Lady ’Runners in control. It also exemplified the type of night it was for the home team as AC nailed 15 treys on the way to a 71-56 win over the Coastal Bend Lady Cougars in Region XIV action at Shands Gym Wednesday night.
That was one of five triples on Walker’s way to a 16-point night as AC broke for the Christmas break with a pivotal win that was more lopsided than the score showed.
Tyeisha Smith hit four threes on her way to a team-high 17 points. Britney Thompson nailed three treys of her own during an 11-point, 9-rebound night.
Aubrey Guerra hit four threes while scoring 16 points to lead the way for Coastal Bend.
Coastal Bend held its own through the first quarter before AC used that 17-2 run to take control.
Walker’s long-range three put the Lady ’Runners on top 28-11 midway through the second quarter.
The Lady ’Runners eventually took a 38-23 lead into the halftime break.
In the opening half, AC hit 9 of its 3-pointers, with Smith and Walker scoring 13 of their points to open up the game.
The defense was just as vital in forcing 13 of Coastal Bend’s 22 turnovers before halftime.
AC picked up where it left off after the break as it opened the second half with a 17-4 run that made it 55-27.
That lead hovered around 25 points until Coastal Bend hit five 3-pointers in the final three minutes to make the score more respectable in a game that was never close.
Other scorers for AC were Derrica Gilbert (10), Dakota Matthews (6), Tai’sheka Porchia (4), Mikayla Bailey (3) and Simran Mayfield and Addie Liles (2).
AC (10-4, 2-1) will have the next four weeks off before playing at Tyler Junior College on Jan. 8.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.