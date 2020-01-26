John Comeaux scored 18 points and the SFA Lumberjacks stayed atop the Southland Conference standings with a 70-62 win over the Lamar Cardinals in Beaumont Saturday night.
Comeaux connected on 7-of-11 shots from the field while adding four steals.
Meanwhile, Kevon Harris had another solid game with 15 points, 6 assists and 5 steals.
Roti Ware added 12 points to round out SFA’s double-digit scorers.
Lamar was led by Davion Buster, who scored 17 points but was also forced into 9 turnovers.
The Lumberjacks (17-3) trailed 32-31 at halftime before rallying for their eighth win in nine conference games.
Lamar fell to 10-11 overall and 4-6 in conference.
SFA will host Abilene Christian at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Earlier in the day, Aiyana Johnson connected on the back half of a pair of free throws with two seconds left on the clock and the Ladyjacks edged Lamar 54-53. SFA’s overall record moved to 15-3 and conference record improved to 8-1 with the victory.
The Ladyjacks had three players score in double figures, led by Zya Nugent and her team-high 14 points off the bench. Stephanie Visscher added a double-double effort of 13 points and 11 rebounds, while Aiyana Johnson tacked on 11 points and nine rebounds in addition to her clutch free-throw.
The Ladyjacks overcame an early double-digit deficit on their way to the win.
SFA fell into an early 22-11 hole after a quarter before narrowing the gap to 31-27 at halftime and tying it up at 42-42 after three quarters.
With the victory, SFA moves into a tie with Sam Houston State for the league league at 8-1.
The Ladyjacks will host Abilene Christian at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
