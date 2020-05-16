NACOGDOCHES — History has a way of changing when you least expect it. And for the SFA Lumberjacks basketball team and Nathan Bain, that came on the evening of Nov. 26, 2019.
That’s the night when the ’Jacks, led by seniors Bain, Kevon Harris and John Comeaux, shocked the nation and No. 1-ranked Duke, 85-83, in overtime.
SFA finished off the defeat of the Blue Devils when Gavin Kensmil picked up a loose ball under the Duke basket and kicked it out to Bain, who streaked the length of the court in 2.6 seconds and scored the game-winning layup at the buzzer to take down the mighty giants. It was a gutsy performance, and the ’Jacks compounded the win by doing it in Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina — Duke’s home floor.
That night will be known for now as the biggest win in Lumberjack history, until they find a way to top it. That night will now be marked in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts. The Hall of Fame requested that Bain’s No. 23 jersey and sneakers he wore in that monumental game be sent to the Hall of Fame at the season’s end. They were sent last week.
“The Hall of Fame reached out because of the underdog and comeback and all those type of things that the game signified, so they could note such a classic comeback,” said SFA men’s basketball coach Kyle Keller. “As it turned out, Nate was such a great character for the story with everything that was going on at home.”
The victory not only improved the Lumberjacks to 5-1 on the year, but it created a buzz across the country, with uncounted mentions on ESPN, stories in Sports Illustrated, as the squad surged to a program-best 28-3 record and a No. 26 ranking in the Associated Press Poll by regular season’s end.
Bain’s life changed as well. A GoFundMe page that had been set up by SFA to help his family, their church and the city of Freeport, Bahamas which had been devastated by Hurricane Dorian, began receiving donations from across the country as Bain’s shot was broadcast by countless media outlets for days, weeks and months to come. The account, which was almost shut down by the university because of a lack of interest, suddenly went crazy, reaching over $150,000 in the days to come.
“I don’t know exactly what (the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame) will do with (the jersey and shoes), whether they’ll have a video of the final play (of the Duke game) or a write-up or what. I’m anxious to see it the next time I go.”
Keller is planning to visit the Hall of Fame in September when one of his former coaches, Eddie Sutton, is inducted.
The Lumberjack men’s basketball program has definitely seen its share of highs during the decade of 2011 through 2020, with a number of amazing games. During the 2015-16 season, SFA marched to a 28-6 record and came within 1.5 seconds of defeating the University of Notre Dame and moving into the NCAA Tournament’s Sweet 16 round.
Flash forward to 2019. The ‘Jacks had a change in leadership, as Keller took over the program prior to the 2016 campaign, after Brad Underwood departed to take over the head coaching job at Illinois.
SFA continued to stay strong, posting an 18-15 record in 2016-17, before bolting to a 28-7 mark in 2017-18, then losing to Texas Tech, 70-60, in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
SFA struggled in 2018-19, falling to 14-16 and failing to advancing to the Southland Conference Tournament for the first time since 2004-05.
Then Keller raillied his troops, using a large incoming class of mostly junior college transfers and SFA rolled to the most wins in program history and were getting set for the SLC Tournament with the top seed, while riding a program-best 15-game winning streak.
But the COVID-19 pandemic hit, cancelling the rest of the season and hopes of the program advancing to that allusive Sweet 16 round.
“The worst thing that could happened to us is the pandemic,” Keller said. “We could have really taken advantage of all the momentum we built and the university could have also. Our game (vs. Duke) has been replayed so many times. ESPN did a seven-minute piece on Nate Bain and ran it more than 20 times. We were just in Sports Illustrated again last week. We’ve had a tremendous amount of national notoriety about our team. And it’s not only about the Duke win, but what the team did throughout the season.”
Keller is the first to recognize the gravity of the country’s health situation and said basketball games aren’t as important as the struggling economy, the millions out of work and business that have cut back or shut down. But that doesn’t take away from his disappointment of what could have been.
Harris, who is hoping to be drafted in this year’s NBA Draft, also had his stock hindered by not getting the opportunity to play in the postseason, along with his teammates.
“Kevon, like all those seniors, had a great game at Duke,” Keller reflected. “He didn’t play all that well at Alabama (SFA lost 78-68 on Dec. 6). He needed something to redeem himself against NBA players, even though he was the best player, arguably, on the floor against Duke. He needed something to say, ‘Hey, I am that caliber player.’
“The saddest thing about the situation for those other two seniors [Bain and Comeaux] will probably never put on a uniform again, unlike Kevon who is waiting to find out where he will play next.
“It saddens us all not being able to play the games. Our expectations are on March and comparing us against the best teams that have played here at Stephen F. Austin, and it’s disappointing, on a secondary matter, compared to what’s going on with life around us.
“The thing that we try to stress to our team at the end of the season usually is that there is one team that wins its last game of the year. For us, we won our last 15 games and that’s a great accomplishment. And like every other team that was doing well when the season ended, this has to leave a chip on their shoulder to prove how good they’re capable of being.
“For this program there will be an asterisk by our 2019-20 season because of what could have been.”
Despite the disappointment of unfinished business, there are a number of things that can’t be taken away from the Lumberjacks. In addition to finishing the season in the Top 10 of 10 of the 32 statistical categories that are tracked by the NCAA, finishing the year with only three blemishes on the 31-game schedule and the No. 26 ranking in the nation, no one can take away from the night that the king went down in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame will be closed until June 1 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Bain and SFA will have memorabilia there and that night in 2019 will be remembered.
