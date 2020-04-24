From Lufkin High School to Angelina College, Cameron Hart has left his mark on the area basketball scene over the past several years.
He’ll take his game to the big city starting next year after signing a letter of intent to play basketball for Houston Baptist University.
The Roadrunners’ big man, who helped lead AC to its second conference title while also qualifying for the national tournament for the first time in 22 years, made the announcement earlier this week.”
I chose HBU because it felt like the right situation,” Hart said in a statement on the Houston Baptist athletics page. “The recruitment was a genuine and honest process. Speaking with Coach (Ron) Cottrell, there were no promises or exaggerations. It was straightforward and straight to the point of the hopes and expectations of me. I’m thankful and ready to make the most of this opportunity and give my absolute best to this program.”
Hart averaged 7.4 points and 3.8 rebounds this past season as his role on the team increased throughout the season as the ’Runners won the Region XIV South Division with a 24-9 overall record and a 16-3 conference mark.
He was a 53.8% shooter from the field while also connecting on more than half of his 3-point shots.
Hart credited the AC coaching staff and his parents in helping his progression.
“First and foremost, all glory and honor to God,” Hart said. “I want to thank my parents Tony and Evette Hart for guiding me and teaching me how to survive and flourish in this tough world. I want to thank Coach Nick Wade and Coach Zac Kircher for giving me the opportunity to continue to play basketball at the next level, and developing me as a man, player and student by instilling skills and tendencies that I will carry on to the next level and throughout life.”
Prior to his time at AC, Hart was a two-time first-team all-district selection and a Defensive MVP at Lufkin.
Cottrell liked what Hart can bring to the program.
“Cameron Hart is another player in this class who brings length, versatility and athleticism to our program,” Cottrell said in a statement. “Cameron prides himself on being a very good defender who can guard basically every position and area on the court. He’s an aggressive rebounder who goes and gets the ball with a high motor.
“Much like others in this class, Cameron will be expected to play multiple positions for us.
“Cameron has the ability to score at all three levels on the floor. He is most comfortable as a face-up 4-man, but can also slide down to the post when asked to help his team. Cameron is a high-energy player who comes to every practice and game ready to do whatever he can to contribute to his team winning. Cameron is truly a welcomed addition to our program.”
Houston Baptist competes in the Southland Conference.
With the help of Hart, Angelina College recently capped off one of its most successful seasons in school history, although the team was unable to make the trip to Hutchinson, Kansas, due to the cancellation of the national tournament.
