Playing short-handed against one of the top teams in the conference, the Angelina College Roadrunners gave the Blinn Buccaneers headaches for a full 40 minutes. Unfortunately for AC, Blinn had just enough answers in the five extra minutes as the Buccaneers held on for a thrilling 82-81 overtime win in Region XIV action at Shands Gym.
Trailing by six points with three minutes left in overtime, AC trimmed the margin to a point on Lovietta Walker’s drive to the basket. After Blinn missed two free throws, the Lady ’Runners had two shots at a crucial win. Instead both attempts were off the mark as Blinn escaped Lufkin with the win.
Kristine Ezimako led Blinn with 16 points, and Gabriela Bosquez had 14.
Walker led AC with 23 points and 15 rebounds, while Tai’Sheka Porchia had 18 points and 16 boards. Simran Mayfield added 18 points, while Britney Thompson had 11. However, with three AC players playing at least 39 minutes, the Lady ’Runners were just a step short late in the game.
Blinn seemed to have control of the game throughout the first half as AC never led in the opening 22 minutes. Despite shooting struggles, AC never trailed by more than 7.
After trailing 35-33 at halftime, the Lady ’Runners took their first lead at 40-39 when Walker scored on a 3-point play with 7:30 left in the third quarter.
AC continued to add to that lead, and it appeared it may be the Lady ’Runners’ night when Simran Mayfield sank a long 3-pointer at the buzzer for a 58-49 lead headed into the final 10 minutes of regulation.
Blinn answered with a 22-10 surge as it eventually led 71-68 in the final minute. AC’s Porchia scored a basket in the lane and Mayfield hit one of two free throws to tie it up at 71-71. Blinn’s last attempt was off the mark, sending the game into overtime.
AC (12-7, 4-4) plays at Panola at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Blinn improved to 16-4 overall and 5-3 in conference with the win.
